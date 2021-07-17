Sister Wives: Meri Brown hints making the most out of her life, shares posts ‘choosing growth over company’

Meri Brown shared a series of cryptic messages about personal growth. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared some positive messages and inspirational quotes about personal growth and making the most of our life.

Meri has been known to share cryptic messages on social media quite often. The 50-year-old TLC star did just that on Thursday with her latest set of quotes.

One quote that Meri shared read, “When people are financially invested, they want a return. When people are emotionally invested, they want to contribute.”

Another quote stated, “When you’re getting yourself together, it gets lonely. But choose growth over company. Read that again.”

“Inhale. Exhale. Everything is going to be okay. Actually, it’s going to turn out better than okay, you’ll see,” read a third quote from Meri.

Meri Brown sent the message to ‘make the most out of life’

One last quote read, “Be yourself no matter what. Some will adore you and some will hate everything about you,” the quote continued, “But who cares? It’s your life. Make the most out of it.”

Last week, Meri caught her followers’ attention when she shared a post referring to being “manipulated” and ready to “fight.”

Some of Meri’s quotes she shared Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

“Ever had those days, those weeks, those months, when things just keep HAPPENING? Doesn’t matter how much you work, how much you push, how much you try, something else comes up,” Meri posted.

“Sometimes it’s just life. Sometimes you have to just learn something. Sometimes you’re being fully manipulated and you know it,” Meri told her followers.

Meri shared more quotes on social media Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Sister Wives fans think Meri ‘stirs up drama’

Meri’s post stirred up some negative reactions from Sister Wives fans. Some critics felt that Meri continually “stirs up drama” for “validation” and “attention.”

Even more fans called out Meri recently after she shared a picture of herself with husband Kody and fourth wife Robyn’s son, Solomon. Meri’s critics thought she made the post about herself and was only seeking “validation.”

Meri and her estranged husband, Kody, took center stage in this season of Sister Wives. The former couple’s struggles played out for the entire world to see and it wasn’t pretty.

Meri and Kody legally wed in 1990 as Meri was Kody’s first wife and would remain his only legal wife until 2014. They divorced so Kody could marry Robyn in order to adopt her kids from a previous marriage.

During the time that Meri and Kody divorced, Meri was caught in the middle of the now-infamous catfishing scandal. Kody admitted this season that the catfishing incident was the beginning of the end of their romantic relationship.

Meri has been splitting her time between her expansive rental home in Flagstaff, Arizona, and Parowan, Utah, where she runs her B&B. Most Sister Wives fans would hope that Meri leans on the advice of the quotes she shares and start living her life without relying on Kody.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.