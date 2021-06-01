Sister Wives: Meri Brown reopens her B&B, is ‘nervous’ to take over her mom’s role

Meri Brown announced she’s reopened her B&B, but worries that it won’t be up to her mom’s expectations. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared that she reopened Lizzie’s Heritage Inn after two months but admits she’s “nervous” about running things the way her late mom, Bonnie, did.

Meri shared a selfie and long caption on her Instagram account on Tuesday, announcing that the inn had reopened after closing to mourn the loss of Bonnie, the innkeeper.

In her selfie, Meri wore a red, white and blue shirt and stood next to a tall wooden welcome sign with a burlap bow on the property’s front porch.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meri said she’s ‘nervous’ about taking over her mom’s role at the inn

She captioned her post, “After being closed for two months since the passing of my sweet mom, today we welcome our first guests to the B&B and are back open for business. As I’ve spent the last couple weeks getting the house ready, I’ve smiled, I’ve cried, I’ve come across things I need to tell her.”

“Things like, now I know why the electrician didn’t call you back that day, why the doorbell only works sometimes and not others, and you should try this new rice crispy treat flavor we planned on doing together. I’m nervous about doing this, she had it so dialed in and knew the drill,” she continued.

“Yet, I’m excited to once again share the history and beauty of this home and the spirit within it’s walls,” she added. “I also know I have a team behind me. I’ve got my techy people, because y’all know I don’t do technology! I’ve got my accountant who worked with mom and knew anything and everything about the financial aspect.”

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Meri acknowledged all the teamwork the bed and breakfast requires

“I’ve got my legal person, the one who, although I don’t call her back when I’m supposed to because I’m crazy swamped with life and work and emotions and everything else, is walking me through all that legal ‘stuff’ that has to happen when someone passes,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

“I’ve got Mariah and Audrey and my sisters who’ve all been here at different times helping mom/grandma, so if I don’t know something, one of them do. Like how she liked the coffee bar set up, how to fold the towels (because y’all, there’s a way) and where all the room keys are hidden,” she continued.

“And let us not forget the cook!” she exclaimed. “The all important, making the guests want to make return trips, making them want to go on a diet afterward, amazing awesome cook. Because it if was left up to me, it would be cold cereal and fruit every morning!”

“I also have my BFF, you already know and love her, the one I Marco Polo with on the daily, the one who knows my random thoughts at all hours of the day, my fears, my sadness, my weirdness, you know, all the things,” she added.

Meri feels as though her mom is still guiding her

“And Mom. I know she’s still hanging around, giving me strength, guidance, and courage. I’m so grateful for that. My point in all this? Y’all, it takes a village! as much as I want to be independent and strong, I don’t always feel like I am. I have my people to lean on, and lean on them I do! So grateful, so blessed!” She concluded.

Last month, Meri announced that her B&B would be reopening with a room honoring her mother, Bonnie. The room was named The Grandmother Room and had a framed photo of Bonnie hanging on the wall.

Meri took some time to mourn the loss of her mother, who handled all the ins and outs of the bed and breakfast, being its loyal innkeeper.

Mariah and Audrey have been taking on the role of innkeepers

Fans watched this season as Meri and Kody’s daughter, Mariah and her fiance Audrey, flew from Meri’s home in Flagstaff to Parowan, Utah during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Being that Meri’s mom was elderly, they felt it was safer if she traded places with Mariah and Audrey, who ended up taking over the roles of innkeepers since last year.

Earlier in the season, Mariah and Audrey surprised the family with the news they were moving back to Utah. It surely made things easier living in the state where their family’s inn was located.

Meri has admitted to struggling with her mom’s passing

Meri has shared several tributes to Bonnie since her passing and has been candid about struggling with her loss.

The 50-year-old TLC star has been somewhat quiet on social media since the show ended this past season. Meri’s estranged husband, Kody Brown, made a quiet social media comeback himself, with a retweet about guns.

For the first time all season, Kody skipped the finale episode’s live tweet, presumably to avoid the backlash he was going to receive for his comments in the episode about his daughter, Ysabel’s scoliosis surgery.

Now that Meri will be back in Utah more regularly, maybe it will spark a desire to move back as it has for one of her sister wives, Chrsitine.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.