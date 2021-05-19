Sister Wives’ Meri Brown announces her B&B will reopen with a room honoring her late mother, Bonnie

Meri Brown told her followers that she’s gearing up to reopen her bed and breakfast, which now includes a room honoring her late mother, Bonnie. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown of Sister Wives told her followers she’s gearing up to reopen her bed-and-breakfast. It will feature a room honoring her late mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom.

It’s been seven weeks since Meri’s mother, Bonnie, died suddenly and unexpectedly. The 50-year-old plural wife is honoring her life in a sweet gesture.

Meri admitted she is struggling with her mother’s passing and shared several tributes on social media in her honor.

She is ready to reopen Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, where Bonnie was the innkeeper, after closing to grieve her mother’s passing.

Meri closed her B&B to grieve Bonnie’s passing

Meri shared a framed picture of her mother hanging on the wall. The caption read, “Getting the B&B ready to open up again after taking some time to grieve the passing of my sweet mom. Honoring her in the Grandma Room, of course!”

“Still don’t know how I’m going to do this without her. She brought this home to life. Also, how ironic that as I’m writing this, Ed Sheeran’s ‘Supermarket Flowers’ starts playing. And the tears start coming. Ok mom, I hear you! 💛💛💛”

Meri used the color yellow as a symbol for her mother

Bonnie’s memorial card featured yellow daffodils and Meri showed a daffodil in one of her posts after her mother’s death.

Earlier this week, Meri shared a post featuring a selfie. She wore a yellow shirt and asked followers to wear yellow to help them cheer up.

“They say to bring your own sunshine! 🌞Yep, let’s be honest, we all know some days that’s harder to do than others. And that’s perfectly ok! The days you can, do! Bring it, share it, shine it! Wear yellow if you must.”

“Do something for others, I find that often helps. Surround yourself with the people that share your shine! BE the person who brings the shine to others, knowingly or unknowingly. You never know what someone needs, or WHO someone needs.”

“BE that person for YOURSELF! Shine bright! Shine on! 🌞🌞🌞” she wrote.

Lizzie’s Heritage Inn honored Bonnie on Instagram

One post showed a picture of the ledge leading up to the bedrooms featuring spring-themed décor.

The caption explained that Grandma Bonnie, Meri’s mom’s affectionate nickname, loved to decorate the stairwell.

The inn would keep her tradition alive.

Meri remains tightlipped about Kody

Meri has been open and honest about navigating life without her mom in it.

However, she remains tight-lipped on social media about her broken marriage to Kody.

Since the end of this season’s Sister Wives, things remain quiet on the Browns’ social media accounts, especially Kody’s.

He skipped the family’s last live-tweet.

He likely knew the backlash he would face for his actions on the season finale when he refused to travel with his daughter, Ysabel, for her surgery.

It looks like Meri is focusing on healing and grieving the loss of her mother as she tends to her bed-and-breakfast. It holds considerable sentimental value to her, as it did to Bonnie.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.