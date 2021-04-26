Sister Wives: Did Meri Brown snub Kody and demand an apology from him? Here’s why fans think she did

Meri shared more cryptic messages online, seemingly aimed at her estranged husband, Kody. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown of Sister Wives fame has returned to her old ways, sharing vague messages online, and this time it seems like she was aiming them at her estranged husband, Kody, and demanding an apology from him.

Sister Wives fans are well aware of the marriage troubles between Meri and Kody Brown. Their relationship started going downhill after Meri was catfished online.

Meri shared a quote about communication and one about apologizing

Meri shared two pics on her IG stories of inspirational quotes. The first read, “Communication is not about saying what we think. Communication is about ensuring others hear what we mean.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The second quote seemed to be a hint at Kody about his recent and perpetual mistreatment towards her. It read, “In order to heal, we have to be aware of the pain we have caused other people.”

It continued, “We have to be willing to apologize and be accountable to it,” with only the words “we have to be willing to apologize” highlighted in yellow.

Their marriage took a nosedive this season on Sister Wives. Kody admitted that he doesn’t engage in a sexual relationship with Meri and said he didn’t want to be part of a “hookup culture” earlier this season.

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Meri shared two vague posts, seemingly aimed at Kody. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Kody clarified, “Romance and sex are saved for people who are in love.”

Despite Kody’s lack of affection towards Meri and his rejection of her attempts to flirt with him, Meri continues to fight for their marriage.

She recently admitted that the “fight is worth it” when it comes to her relationship and that she’s committed to the family. She even tried to thwart sister-wife Christine from giving up on her own marriage with Kody.

Meri showcased her soft side when sister-wife Christine needed it

When Christine proposed that the family move back to Utah, she was met with nonacceptance and revealed that she couldn’t “do marriage with Kody anymore.”

Meri comforted Christine when she wanted to give up on her marriage. Pic credit: TLC

In the emotional scene, Meri was the only one of the other four spouses to console Christine. She pulled her to the side, put her arm around her, and told her that she didn’t get to give up so easily.

Meri often shows much more patience and self-control than Kody, especially when it comes to speaking their minds. The two have butted heads over just about everything.

This season, the two admitted they were no longer a couple, yet Meri continues to try to keep their spiritual marriage alive. The two wed in 1990 when Meri was just 19 years old.

They later divorced in 2014 so that Kody could legally marry Robyn, and adopt her three kids from her previous marriage.

Meri and Kody in happier times. Pic credit: TLC

Would Kody apologize to Meri if she asked him to?

If Meri was demanding an apology from Kody, chances are she won’t get one, at least not publicly. Kody has frequently called out trolls and his wives on Twitter this season.

For the first time this year, Kody skipped out on the family’s live tweets during the two-hour season finale episode.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.