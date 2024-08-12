Mahmoud El Sherbiny hints at whereabouts as 90 Day Fiance star returns to social media

Mahmoud El Sherbiny has been quiet since his arrest, but the TLC star is back on social media.

Mahmoud made his social media return this week after a months-long hiatus.

The 90 Day Fiance star had gone under the radar after getting arrested for domestic violence.

He and his wife, Nicole Sherbiny, appeared at the beginning of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8, but they soon disappeared from the series.

Their absence was noted at the Tell All, which host Shaun Robinson promised to address during the five-part series.

Mahmoud and Nicole’s storyline on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? ended on a sour note, with him threatening to divorce her and move back to his native country, Egypt.

90 Day Fiance fans are curious what happened to Mahmoud

Mahmoud had just arrived in America and lived with Nicole in L.A. before their big blowout, but questions have surrounded the Egyptian native’s whereabouts since then.

But now Mahmoud is back and offering clues about where he is living.

The 31-year-old African native uploaded identical posts to TikTok and Instagram on Sunday.

In his TikTok video, Mahmoud posed for a collage of photos in different locations.

In one snap, Mahmoud smiled as he stood at a boat on the water with palm trees lining the backdrop.

A second photo depicted Mahmoud snapping a selfie with a busy freeway behind him, which looked very similar to an L.A. roadway.

Mahmoud geotags a social media post in Los Angeles

Another pic from Mahmoud featured him posing in what appeared to be the desert.

Mahmoud didn’t caption the photos but set the collage to music.

The most telling detail of his video was where he geotagged his location: Los Angeles.

Are Nicole and Mahmoud still together?

Nicole hasn’t mentioned Mahmoud in recent months. She still lists Cairo, Egypt, and Los Angeles, California, in her Instagram bio, though, perhaps indicating she’s still romantically involved with Mahmoud.

Last month, Nicole made the first post on her Instagram feed since August 2023.

The clothing designer announced the grand opening of her business, Maude and Aster.

Curiously, Nicole and Mahmoud don’t follow each other on Instagram.

So, what does this mean about Nicole and Mahmoud’s marriage? It’s still unclear whether they’ve remained together or decided to split.

Mahmoud’s posting of photos from L.A. could indicate that he and Nicole are trying to work things out rather than him returning to Cairo.

The last time Mahmoud was spotted in Egypt was in April of this year for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, and Nicole was nowhere to be seen.

We may not get answers about Mahmoud’s whereabouts or his and Nicole’s marriage anytime soon.

Between NDAs and their rumored dismissal from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Mahmoud and Nicole’s relationship status and TLC presence remain in question.

Mahmoud acknowledges he’s no longer on TLC

Mahmoud did hint at his appearance (or lack thereof) on the network in a comment on his most recent TikTok.

One of Mahmoud’s followers commented, “Salam! I saw that you’re not on tlc anymore, but. Alhamdullilah it looks like you’re doing well.”

In response, Mahmoud confirmed, “Yes not anymore alhamdulilah.”

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 18, at 8/7c on TLC.