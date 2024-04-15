Nicole Sherbiny under fire for disrespecting Mahmoud in front of her friends: ‘She’s a maniac’

Nicole Sherbiny is catching some serious flack for how she treated Mahmoud El Sherbiny in front of her friends.

In Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Nicole and her friends put Mahmoud on the spot.

Nicole met her friends for dinner and revealed that before leaving, Mahmoud decided not to come because they had a huge argument.

According to Nicole, Mahmoud was displeased with the dress she chose to wear because it showed her back, and he threatened to divorce her.

Nicole decided to go to dinner without Mahmoud, leaving him home while she and her friends made the most of their evening out.

Although Mahmoud made it clear that he was in no mood to be cordial with Nicole’s friends, she brought them back to their apartment anyway.

Nicole Sherbiny roasts Mahmoud in front of her friends

Mahmoud was clearly caught off guard and felt uncomfortable being bombarded by Nicole and her entourage, especially when he discovered that Nicole was keeping alcohol in the apartment — something forbidden by his religion.

Then, things got heated when Nicole took aim at Mahmoud in front of everyone.

When Nicole’s friends asked Mahmoud why he didn’t join them for dinner, he claimed it was because he was exhausted, but Nicole claimed he was bluffing.

“You’re a f**king liar, Mahmoud. Tell the truth,” Nicole told her husband, calling him a “hateful little f**k” as he walked away.

During a solo confessional, Nicole called Mahmoud the “crazy guy who wants to get a divorce over a dress,” but after watching the awkward scene, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers felt as though Nicole was the unstable one.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers think Nicole is ‘nuts’ for the way she acted

Heading to X (formerly Twitter), 90 Day Fiance fans sounded off, taking aim at Nicole for bombarding Mahmoud and disrespecting his Muslim beliefs in front of her friends.

One of Nicole’s critics said she does not respect his religious beliefs.

@SHABOOTY added, “Listen, I don’t like Mackmood, but Nicole’s alcohol-fueled anger & contempt is jarring… she’s a manic.”

Yet another X user accused Nicole of losing her “lil mind” by calling Mahmoud a “f**king liar” in front of her friends.

Nicole done lost her lil mind, calling Mahmoud “a f*cking liar” among other things, in front of her friends🥴#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/1z5VhmCyYz — Gino’s Sandals (@Kimmnng) April 15, 2024

“Nicole needs to stop,” added @buffylampton. “She is intentionally offending him.”

Another fan of the show felt that Nicole provoked Mahmoud to get her friends to see a different side of him, calling Nicole “disrespectful” and “nuts.”

Nicole is doing everything she can think of to make Mahmoud mad so then she can tell her friends “see how irrational he is”oh damn this bitch called him a liar in front of her friends. So disrespectful. I see why there was a DV issue. She’s nuts #90DayFiancehappilyeverafter pic.twitter.com/oI9t482ZYs — vanilla flava (@vanillaflava1) April 15, 2024

Could Nicole be using Mahmoud to capitalize on reality TV fame?

She certainly is, according to @RealityTVU, who thinks Nicole is “using him to be on TV for self-promotion.”

Nicole has no intention of changing anything in her life for Mahmoud. It seems like she's using him to be on TV for self-promotion.#90DayFiance #HappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/x1Fj2Ji3dA — Reality TV Universe 🌎 (@RealityTVU) April 8, 2024

A preview for next week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? showed us that Mahmoud finally had enough of Nicole’s behavior.

Mahmoud packs up and leaves Nicole

During a chat with one of Nicole’s friends, Mahmoud admitted that he and Nicole aren’t right for each other, and during a confessional, he revealed that he wasn’t sure whether they’d be together anymore after what went down in front of her friends.

Mahmoud packed his bags and tried to leave while Nicole’s friends tried to stop him as he begged them, “Please let me go!”

Are Nicole and Mahmoud still together?

These two have certainly shown us that their compatibility is questionable.

Nicole and Mahmoud can’t seem to get past each other’s cultural differences, and they argue more than they get along.

And Mahmoud getting arrested for domestic violence obviously raised a lot of questions about the status of their marriage.

Last month, an insider said they spotted Nicole and Mahmoud shopping together, giving us reason to believe they’re still together despite their tumultuous relationship.

There’s still plenty more to come this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so we’ll get more insight into whether Nicole and Mahmoud can work through their differences or if they finally decide to pull the plug on their marriage.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.