Shaun Robinson says she ‘will address’ Mahmoud and Nicole’s absence at the Happily Ever After? Tell All

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All is just around the corner.

Following a drama-filled season of the latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff, viewers are ready for the grand finale.

Tell Alls are always entertaining, but this season’s Tell All, titled No Limits, will be one for the books.

As we learned in a recent preview, the Season 8 cast will cohabitate under the same roof during filming for the first time in franchise history, and the previews promised some majorly entertaining reality TV headed our way.

In addition to all of the entertainment coming our way in the five-part series, 90 Day Fiance viewers have wondered: what happened to Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny?

The last time we saw Nicole and Mahmoud this season was on May 19, 2024, during Episode 10.

The couple vanished from the season after that, and there has been no mention of them appearing in the upcoming Tell All.

Tell All host Shaun Robinson promises to ‘address’ Nicole and Mahmoud’s absence

So, what happened to Nicole and Mahmoud, and why have they seemingly dropped off the planet? We may finally get some answers this Sunday.

Tell All host Shaun Robinson recently provided some insight after some curious 90-Day Fiance fans asked about Nicole and Mahmoud’s whereabouts on social media.

90 Day Fiance shared a Reel on Instagram this week, showing clips of the last regular season episode, along with a teaser for Part 1 of the Tell All.

In the clip, Shaun Robinson admits, “There is a lot to talk about,” and she’s certainly correct.

Multiple 90 Day Fiance fans headed to the comments of the Reel to ask about Nicole and Mahmoud.

One comment from @sierraaadawnnn read, “What happened to Nicole and mahmoud? Will they be there?”

In response, a fellow 90 Day Fiance fan with the Instagram handle @lady_dallasoc commented, “I read that due to a domestic disturbance issue they were removed from the show. Just makes me wonder why Angela gets to stay on!!!”

Shaun Robinson showed up to the conversation, hinting that she would explain what was going on.

To answer @sierraaadawnnn’s question, Shaun wrote, “We will address.”

Responding to @lady_dallasoc’s comment about Mahmoud and Nicole’s domestic disturbance issue, Shaun added, “We will mention.”

Did Mahmoud’s arrest have anything to do with his and Nicole’s disappearance?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mahmoud was arrested for domestic violence in February 2024.

90 Day Fiance fans have speculated that Mahmoud’s criminal activity got him and Nicole booted from the franchise.

Allegedly, Nicole wasn’t listed as the victim in the arrest in the booking report. But Nicole’s Instagram activity shortly after Mahmoud’s arrest raised suspicions that she was, indeed, the victim.

Nicole took to her Instagram Stories to share a post that read, “Violence against women can never be justified in the name of Islam.”

Despite Mahmoud’s arrest, he and Nicole were reportedly spotted shopping together in the L.A. area one month later.

A 90 Day Fiance fan who works at a grocery store saw the couple, sparking rumors they decided to stay together despite their messy on-air antics involving an argument that ended with Mahmoud threatening divorce and moving back to his native Egypt.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, July 28, at 8/7c on TLC.