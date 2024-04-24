Did Mahmoud leave Nicole and return to Egypt? Here’s what we know about the 90 Day Fiance star’s whereabouts

Mahmoud El Sherbiny clarified that he wants nothing to do with his wife, Nicole Sherbiny.

This week on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we watched an explosive argument between Nicole and Mahmoud.

When Nicole opted to wear a dress that displayed her back for a dinner date with friends, Mahmoud, a devout Muslim, became angry, refused to accompany her, and claimed he wanted to get divorced because of her outfit choice.

Back at Nicole’s apartment after dinner, she bombarded Mahmoud with her friend group, and he wasn’t happy about it.

Nicole continued to push his buttons, and after he’d reached his boiling point, Mahmoud began to pack his suitcase and threatened to go back to Egypt, no matter what it took.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, did Mahmoud ever return to Northern Africa, or is he still in the States with Nicole? Here’s what we know.

Mahmoud’s social media activity provides us with some clues about where he’s living

Nicole and Mahmoud’s Instagram activity has given us a little insight into their relationship status and Mahmoud’s whereabouts.

In February 2024, Mahmoud paid tribute to his wife, commemorating their fifth wedding anniversary, hinting that they were getting along just fine.

The Egyptian native uploaded a series of photos of himself and Nicole set to music, and in the caption, he wrote, “Happy 5th anniversary to the love of my life!”

“Words can’t express how grateful I am to have you by my side. You bring joy, love, and laughter to my days, and I cherish every moment we spend together,” he added.

“Thank you for being my rock, my confidant, and my best friend. Here’s to many more years of love and happiness together. I love you endlessly, my beautiful wife❤️😘👩🏻‍🦰😘❤️” he concluded.

Since then, Mahmoud hasn’t included Nicole in any of his Instagram posts. And for her part, Nicole hasn’t included Mahmoud in hers since April 2023.

In fact, the two don’t even follow each other on Instagram anymore.

The 90 Day Fiance star was in Egypt earlier this year

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mahmoud and Nicole were spotted shopping together in a grocery store in L.A. by a 90 Day Fiance fan in March 2024.

The news came as a shock, especially after Mahmoud was arrested for domestic violence one month prior.

But one month later, as ScreenRant reported, Mahmoud was spotted in his native Egypt to celebrate the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, which commenced on April 9 through April 10.

Mahmoud shared footage of himself and his family celebrating in Cairo, but Nicole was nowhere to be seen.

So, did Mahmoud stay in Egypt or return to America?

It’s hard to say at this point, and NDAs prevent Nicole and Mahmoud from letting us in on the current status of their marriage, so we may not get concrete answers until their time is up this season on TLC.

Perhaps when Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? concludes, we’ll have some definitive answers about Mahmoud’s whereabouts.

In the meantime, we wouldn’t be shocked if he returned to Egypt nor if a divorce was imminent for the Sherbinys.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.