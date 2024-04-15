90 Day Fiance’s Mahmoud El Sherbiny confesses: ‘I hate reality TV’

Mahmoud El Sherbiny admits he’s not a fan of reality television.

The Cairo, Egypt, native might have chosen to share his personal life with millions of viewers on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, but it seems he regrets his decision now.

Mahmoud recently updated his Instagram bio to reflect how he feels about reality TV, and he was very succinct.

His Instagram bio reads, “I am proud because I am a Muslim the best day 20/11/2018 my family NO.1 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦/friends💪 (I hate reality TV).”

Why would Mahmoud claim he hates reality TV after choosing to be a part of it? Perhaps it’s how he’s been portrayed, or he regrets sharing his personal life with so many viewers.

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Mahmoud in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when he and his now-wife, Nicole Sherbiny, began sharing their storyline.

Nicole and Mahmoud’s hot-and-cold relationship

Nicole, a native of Idaho living in Los Angeles, met Mahmoud while visiting Egypt.

The two locked eyes and shared instant chemistry when she walked into Mahmoud’s fabric store.

Eventually, they got engaged, and Nicole moved to Egypt and converted to Islam, but it wasn’t an easy transition by any means.

Nicole decided to move back to the U.S., and in time, Mahmoud opted to join her in America.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 raises more questions about Nicole and Mahmoud’s marriage

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we’re watching Mahmoud’s difficult transition from living in Egypt to adjusting to life in the United States.

So far, things aren’t going too great. During the April 14 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we watched Nicole and Mahmoud have another argument, this time in front of her friends.

Mahmoud refused to join Nicole and her friends for dinner because he disapproved of her outfit choice and threatened to divorce Nicole, according to her version of events.

Even though Mahmoud made it clear he wasn’t in the mood for mingling, Nicole brought her friends back to their apartment after dinner anyway, without his consent.

Nicole’s decision ended up precisely how we envisioned — Mahmoud wasn’t thrilled about being put on the spot, and the two got into another argument.

Nicole called Mahmoud a “f**king liar,” and in a preview for next week’s episode, we watched Mahmoud pack his bags and leave.

These two have left us wondering about the state of their marriage, especially following Mahmoud’s arrest for domestic violence.

But they’ve since been spotted together in L.A., leading us to believe they’re still trying to work on their relationship, as tumultuous as it may be.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.