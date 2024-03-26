Nicole and Mahmoud spotted together following his arrest — Is the 90 Day Fiance couple still married?

90 Day Fiance couple Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny have faced some major trouble in their marriage as of late.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mahmoud is currently in the U.S. and was arrested shortly after arriving in America.

Mahmoud was taken into police custody after being charged with domestic violence in February 2024.

The Egyptian native served time behind bars before being released on bond.

The incident occurred in L.A., where he and Nicole currently reside, and rumor has it that Nicole was the alleged victim, although it wasn’t stated in his booking report.

Shortly after the news broke, Nicole took to Instagram to post about ending violence against women. However, she’s been rather quiet since then.

Did Nicole stay with Mahmoud following his February 2024 arrest?

Now that Nicole and Mahmoud’s storyline is playing out on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, viewers have grown curious about their marriage status.

So, are Nicole and Mahmoud still together? Here’s a look at everything we know.

Nicole and Mahmoud were spotted shopping together in March 2024

Earlier this month, following Mahmoud’s arrest, a 90 Day Fiance viewer alleged that they spotted the duo doing some grocery shopping in the L.A. area.

The viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I work at a grocery store in Silverlake, and saw them shopping yesterday. She looked great, but Mahmoud is still a tragic mess. Sucks she hasn’t given him the boot.”

“I wish I was able to be inconspicuous since I was working the floor, but they’re on my radar now,” the post continued. “Especially the way Mahmoud gave me a damn staredown.”

The fan’s narrative indicated that Nicole and Mahmoud are still married.

But this news is likely shocking to 90 Day Fiance viewers after hearing of Mahmoud’s arrest and watching their interaction this week on Happily Ever After?

Mahmoud was less than thrilled to arrive in America on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

While Nicole was excited for Mahmoud to arrive in America, his demeanor was anything but welcoming.

Mahmoud complained off the bat, griping that Nicole was showing her midriff and refusing to kiss her on the lips at the airport.

When they arrived at Nicole’s home, Mahmoud continued to display his lackluster attitude, disparaging her artwork, complaining he was tired because he didn’t sleep on the plane ride, and showing a total lack of enthusiasm about being on American soil.

In a preview for next week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we saw Mahmoud’s lousy behavior continue during a walk on the boardwalk.

Nicole notes that Mahmoud hasn’t smiled all day, and when he stops dead in his tracks to gawk at a Muslim woman clad in a hajib and covered from head to toe, Nicole loses her cool.

“It makes me feel like I’m not Muslim enough for him,” Nicole confesses.

During a heated discussion, Nicole is seen telling Mahmoud, “If you want an Arab woman, you can go back to f**king Egypt!” before he raises his hand in exasperation and walks away, exclaiming, “I’m done now!”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.