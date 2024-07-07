What happened to Nicole and Mahmoud on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Here’s what we know

It’s been a minute since we saw Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny’s storyline this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The couple continued to document their relationship struggles in Season 8 of the spinoff series, but we haven’t seen them on TLC since May 2024.

We watched Mahmoud arrive in the U.S. to live with Nicole, which was anything but happily ever after.

After Nicole couldn’t handle living in Mahmoud’s native Egypt, she moved back to The States, and her husband soon followed.

Once Mahmoud arrived in California on his spousal visa in August 2023, he and Nicole continued to argue throughout their segments, ending with Mahmoud threatening to divorce Nicole and move back to Egypt.

Mahmoud was displeased that Nicole wasn’t dressing modestly like she was required in Egypt; he disapproved of her keeping alcohol in their apartment and didn’t want to party with her friends.

Although Mahmoud stormed off, Nicole was still concerned about his safety and went looking for him on the streets of L.A.

Viewers were left wondering what happened to Nicole and Mahmoud’s storyline this season after the couple abruptly disappeared. So what’s going on?

What happened to Nicole and Mahmoud this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Off-camera, we know that Mahmoud was arrested for domestic violence earlier this year, so it’s possible that his trouble with the law caused him (and possibly Nicole) to get fired from the franchise.

May 19, 2024, was the last time Nicole and Mahmoud appeared in an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8, during Episode 10.

Additionally, the last two episodes make no mention of Nicole or Mahmoud.

Per IMDb, neither the July 7 or the July 14 episodes include a synopsis of their storyline but include their fellow castmates’.

Neither Nicole nor Mahmoud have provided any clues about their relationship status or their tenure on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on social media, either.

Was the couple fired following Mahmoud’s arrest?

However, Mahmoud added “I hate reality TV” to his Instagram bio in recent months–could that have been a hint that he was fired?

The network hasn’t mentioned anything about Nicole and Mahmoud’s storyline, either.

With just two episodes left this season on Happily Ever After?, viewers will soon be looking forward to the Season 8 Tell All.

It remains to be seen whether Nicole and Mahmoud will be invited to the Tell All, but if they aren’t asked to join, it willn’t be the first time.

Paul and Karine Staehle missed a Tell All amid their legal issues; Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kozhevnikova were cut from their Tell All after Alina was fired for resurfaced racist posts online; and Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina were also scratched from their season’s Tell All following Geoffrey’s arrest for domestic assault against his ex.

No trailer has been released yet for the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, but once it is, viewers will be keeping their eyes open to see whether Nicole and Mahmoud are included in the clips.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.