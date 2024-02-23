90 Day Fiance: Mahmoud El Sherbiny arrested for domestic violence ahead of Happily Ever After? Season 8

90 Day Fiance alum Mahmoud El Sherbiny has found himself in hot water.

The Egyptian native, who debuted on the Season 4 spin-off, The Other Way, was arrested this week on charges of domestic violence.

Merry Pants on Instagram was the first outlet to break the news, reporting that the TLC star was arrested in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 21.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mahmoud lives in the U.S. with his wife, Nicole Sherbiny.

According to an arrest record shared by Merry Pants, Mahmoud’s misdemeanor arrest landed him behind bars for a brief stint before he was released on bond.

Mahmoud’s bail was reportedly set at $20,000 and paid by a friend, and his court date is set for mid-March, right around the time he will appear in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Mahmoud El Sherbiny ‘was booked and released the same day he was arrested’

Mahmoud reportedly has to appear in court, even if Nicole doesn’t press charges. It was stated that the district attorney can choose to pursue the case, even if Nicole doesn’t proceed.

According to a document uploaded to an Instagram post shared by @merrypants, “If you’ve been charged with domestic violence as a misdemeanor, it’s often the result of simple assault, battery, and/or verbal abuse.”

“It is important to note that misdemeanor domestic violence can be elevated to a felony crime if it is a second or third conviction,” It goes on to state.

Merry Pants included several photos of Mahmoud’s booking information in their post, which was captioned, “Remember that fight Nicole and Mahmoud had in public in Egypt where he grabbed her arm? Something similar happened yesterday between Mahmoud and Nicole.”

“I’ll keep you posted as I learn more. InTouch this is not your exclusive story if you heard about it here first,” the post added.

Online records from the Los Angeles Superior Court show that 31-year-old Mahmoud — listed at 5′ 6″ and 110 pounds — was arrested at 1:30, booked at 2:50, and released around 8:40 p.m. local time.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Mahmoud’s booking report doesn’t confirm that his wife, Nicole Sherbiny, was the alleged victim.

Mahmoud and Nicole just celebrated five years of marriage

Mahmoud’s arrest comes after his and Nicole’s fifth wedding anniversary.

Earlier this month, Mahmoud posted a Reel on Instagram commemorating his and Nicole’s marriage.

“Happy 5th anniversary to the love of my life! Words can’t express how grateful I am to have you by my side,” Mahmoud began the accompanying caption.

“You bring joy, love, and laughter to my days, and I cherish every moment we spend together. Thank you for being my rock, my confidant, and my best friend. Here’s to many more years of love and happiness together. I love you endlessly, my beautiful wife❤️😘👩🏻‍🦰😘❤️,” he concluded his caption.

90 Day Fiance fans will see what Nicole and Mahmoud were up to before his arrest when they share their storyline on Season 8 of Happily Ever After?, which debuts in just three weeks.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.