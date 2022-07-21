MAFS stars congratulate Briana Myles and Vincent Morales after baby news

Former MAFS stars congratulate Briana Myles and Vincent Morales on their baby announcement. Pic credit: Lifetime

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales just shared some exciting news with the fans of Married at First Sight.

The Season 12 couple is expecting their first baby together!

They made their announcement on Instagram using an endearing photo showing Briana cradling her growing belly.

Briana and Vincent are the only couple from their season who are still married. They were favored by fans during their time on the show due to their strong connection and communication skills.

Their baby will be the eleventh child born between the 13 couples from the franchise who are still together.

As they shared their excitement over their growing family, Briana and Myles received tons of support and love from fans and fellow MAFS alums.

Briana and Vincent posted a photo of themselves embracing Briana’s growing belly bump to reveal the news of their baby. It didn’t take long before their comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fellow MAFS stars.

Virginia Coombs, who was also on Season 12, wrote, “Aww so beautiful, congrats y’all!!!!”

MAFS Season 11 star, Woody Randall commented, “Ayyyyee congratulations fam. Get ready for #parenthood.” Woody and his wife, Amani, welcomed their first child just weeks ago.

Iris Caldwell who starred in Season 9, also wanted to share some love. She wrote, “OMGGGGG this is so beautiful, I’m so darn happy for y’all.”

Other stars wanted to join in on the celebration as well. Season 10 star, Meka Jones, chimed in saying, “Congratulations!!!! So happy for you both!”

Ashley Petta shares 2 kids with Anthony D’Amico after they were married during Season 5 of the show. She wrote, “Congrats!! So happy for you two!”

Another Season 12 alum, Erik Lake, said, “So happy for y’all!”

As more comments poured in, the MAFS stars were really starting to come out to celebrate Briana and Vincent. Season 6 star, Shawniece Jackson commented, “Congrats!!!!!”

Dr. Viviana Coles, who served as an expert on the show from Season 8 through Season 14, shared her excitement, saying, “O.my….babyyyyyyy! Congratulations!”

Jamie Otis, who starred in the show’s first season and remains a prominent figured in the franchise, wrote, “CONGRATS BRI!!!!”

Season 15 of MAFS has a rocky start

Recently, Season 15 of MAFS began airing on Lifetime. After the previous season ended with most of the couples divorcing, and a shake up in the panel of experts was announced, many fans were concerned about the new season.

For the first time in the history of the franchise, the show headed west to San Diego. Ten strangers agreed to get married after feeling like this may be their last chance for love.

Since its premiere, fans have been vocal about the red flags they see in the participants, and have expressed their predictions for the show. There’s already been a wedding delayed due to COVID-19, concerns over a groom’s temper, and doubts that the couples find each other attractive.

With the honeymoon episodes on the horizon, more drama is expected to happen. However, many fans are hoping this season will produce more lasting marriages than the last few.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.