Married at First Sight exclusive: Morgan and Binh share their disappointment after missing their wedding day

Morgan and Binh are disappointed about their wedding delay on MAFS. Pic credit: Lifetime

It’s wedding time on Married at First Sight but not for Morgan and Binh — at least not this week.

The pair were matched and ready to walk down the aisle but an unwanted visitor struck, causing the couple to postpone their wedding day.

In this MAFS sneak peek shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, Morgan and Binh talk about their altered wedding day plans.

The clip starts out with Morgan lamenting her missed wedding day. “I am supposed to be married right now. All our family and friends around and having a great time — and I’m not, because my future husband has COVID… that sucks.”

“I really did my best to prevent this and it’s just something that I guess was unpreventable,” Binh says as he sits on the couch, sick with COVID-19. He explains that he wasn’t doing anything “reckless” like clubbing but it happened and now they have to wait.

Check out the Married at First Sight clip below and be sure to tune in to see the other MAFS: San Diego weddings and how Morgan and Binh are coping with their delayed nuptials as he fights to get better.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.