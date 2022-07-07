MAFS fans weigh in on San Diego cast’s ‘red flags’

The Married at First Sight Season 15 cast featured lots of different personalities and backgrounds. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 15 is off and running, with the premiere episode airing Wednesday night.

MAFS viewers got to know the 10 San Diego singles and get a glimpse of their personalities and hopes for marriage.

The cast also appeared to exhibit traits that MAFS fans felt would become problematic, and they took to social media to vote on the red flags.

MAFS viewers vote on Alexis and Binh’s red flags

Married at First Sight’s Instagram account shared several posts and polls on their Instagram Stories as they asked viewers to weigh in on the cast.

MAFS Season 15 star Binh expressed being extremely close to his mother. The MAFS account asked, “Is being a Mama’s Boy a: good sign,” or a “red flag.”

Viewers voted, with 63% believing being a mama’s boy is a red flag and 37% feeling it could be a good sign.

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

Another potential red flag of Binh’s that was mentioned in the premiere is his frugality with money. Binh’s friends joked that he would buy his bride an “onion ring” rather than a wedding ring to save money.

It remains to be seen if Binh’s mama’s boy and penny-pinching tendencies cause issues in his marriage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The MAFS account also encouraged viewers to vote on a potential red flag of MAFS star Alexis.

While several members of the Married at First Sight Season 15 cast have been engaged before, Alexis revealed that she was proposed to three different times.

The MAFS account made a poll asking, “Is three rejected proposals a red flag?”

MAFS viewers were largely in agreement, with 86% believing that Alexis’ three rejected proposals reflected a red flag. Only 14% of voters felt the proposals shouldn’t raise a concern.

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

MAFS viewers cast votes about Lindy’s religious upbringing

Another Married at First Sight poll touched on MAFS wife Lindy and her strict religious background.

Lindy shared that she grew up very sheltered and wasn’t allowed to do many things, including dance. Eventually, Lindy began to explore herself outside of her religion. Still, she admitted she’s often torn between worrying about what the church would think while also wanting to go in a different direction than her religious past.

The recent MAFS poll asked, “Do you think Lindy’s religious upbringing will impact her marriage?”

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

Voters felt Lindy’s religious upbringing would impact her marriage, with 79% voting yes and 21% voting no.

Stay tuned to see how the marriages unfold on Married at First Sight Season 15.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.