MAFS stars Woody and Amani welcome adorable baby boy

Married at First Sight Season 12 fan favorites Woody and Amani Randall welcome their firstborn son. Pic credit: @mrabove/Instagram

Woody and Amani’s family has officially expanded with the birth of their baby boy!

After several baby showers and lots of anticipation, Woody and Amani introduced their adorable child to the world.

Woody and Amani shared details about the birth and the joy their child has brought them as the new parents reach a major milestone and become a family of three.

Woody and Amani welcomed Baby Randall on June 3rd

Woody and Amani spoke with Essence to detail how they feel after becoming parents.

They named their baby boy Reign, and he was born on June 3rd at 8 lbs, 20.5 inches.

Woody and Amani shared, “It’s definitely a full-circle moment for us. We took our love as strangers and created this human together. He’s nothing we could have ever imagined; he’s even more perfect.”

The couple continued, “To have this baby together and to share this love is really wonderful.”

Woody took to Instagram to give his 237k followers their first precious glimpse of Reign Randall.

In the photo, Reign wore a yellow onesie with an illustrated giraffe and cloud as he rested with his adorable eyes wide open.

Woody captioned the post, “Reign Randall has arrived. My boy is here! #boydad #reignrandall #babyrandall.”

MAFS stars react to Woody and Amani’s baby announcement

Woody’s post was met with love by thousands of fans and fellow MAFS stars.

Married at First Sight Season 9 star, Deonna McNeill commented, “Aww…hey handsome!!”

Married at First Sight Season 10 star and new mom Jessica Studer wrote, “Awww such a handsome little man! Congrats!”

Miles Willams, Woody’s friend and MAFS Season 12 costar wrote, “young Reign!! Welcome to the world my guy. there’s so much love for you out here!”

Woody replied to Miles writing, “uncle Midgy what up.”

Woody also took to his Instagram stories to share a sweet photo of Reign resting in a soft blue onesie. Woody wrote over the photo, “My Boy!”

Reign Randall is the latest precious addition to the MAFS family, and fans couldn’t be happier for Woody and Amani as their family grows.

Woody and Amani became beloved after having one of the best love stories within the Married at First Sight franchise. They proved to be fully open and committed to the process of marrying a stranger.

Woody and Amani’s many shining attributes are sure to carry over into parenting as they raise baby Reign, and lots of love will surround the baby.

Congratulations, Randall family!

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.