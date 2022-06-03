Dr. Viviana comments on ‘toughest decisions’ after leaving Married at First Sight

Dr. Viviana Coles made the tough decision to leave Married at First Sight after Season 14. Pic credit: @doctorviviana/Instagram

Dr. Viviana Coles recently announced that she’s leaving the Married at First Sight franchise after several seasons as a sex expert on the show.

As Married at First Sight looks to shake things up with two new experts, Devon Franklin and Dr. Pia Holec, Dr. Viviana has her sights set on new opportunities.

Recently, Dr. VIviana shared about tough decisions in the wake of her decision to leave Married at First Sight.

Dr. VIviana teases ‘very big’ opportunities in her future

Dr. Viviana took to Instagram to share a video of herself mouthing audio while on a phone call.

In the video, Dr. Viviana mouths, “Just so you know mom, I’m about to do something very, very big, very important, and when you hear about it, you’re going to be very proud,” and concludes the video with a thumbs up.

The former MAFS expert captioned the post, “Sometimes the toughest decisions are the most fulfilling ones. 💪 Go get ’em, Y’all! #doctorviviana #justgettingstarted.”

Dr. Viviana’s post suggested she has some exciting ventures in the works after ending her journey with Married at First Sight.

Dr. Viviana receives support from fans

Fans showed their support for Dr. Viviana and her upcoming opportunities.

Many expressed that they can’t wait to see what Dr. VIviana does next with comments such as “can’t wait,” “can’t wait to see your next move,” and “Cannot wait to witness your future successes! You’re gonna kill it with whatever you pursue. So proud of you Queen!”

Another commented, “Excited for Your Success.”

Married at First Sight Season 15 makes fresh new changes

Married at First Sight Season 15 will be different from any of the past seasons as the show will experience several firsts.

The upcoming season takes place in San Diego, marking the first time MAFS will take place on the West Coast.

Dr. Viviana will not return for Married at First Sight Season 15. However, she will be replaced with not one but two new experts.

MAFS has always had three expert matchmakers, but MAFS Season 15 will include four as Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper are set to return.

The two new experts include sex therapist Dr. Pia Holec and Hollywood producer, author, and motivational speaker Devon Franklin.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.