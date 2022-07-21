MAFS: Alexis details Justin’s red flag on their wedding day

Alexis and Justin were matched on Married at First Sight Season 15. Pic credit: Lifetime

Alexis and Justin had an overall successful wedding day on Married at First Sight Season 15.

While Alexis admitted to not having an instant attraction to Justin, she quickly looked past the physical to find her new husband charming and compatible in other ways.

Justin, on the other hand, expressed immediate excitement over Alexis.

Justin even professed confidence that he’d fall in love with his new bride.

While the couple appeared to leave their wedding on great and hopeful terms, Alexis revealed that she did see a red flag from Justin on their wedding day.

Speaking with host Keshia Knight Pullman on Afterparty, Alexis opened up about Justin’s red flag.

Alexis reacts to Justin using the L-word on their wedding day

During the recent episode of Afterparty, Keshia Knight Pulliam and her MAFS star guests, Alexis, Lindy, and Stacia, watched clips from their wedding days.

Alexis watched a clip where she hugged Justin while taking wedding photos. In the scene, Alexis teased that she might keep Justin for a bit, and Justin professed, “Imma fall in love with her,” later adding, “I know it’s going to happen.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alexis reacted to Justin’s remarks by telling him, “Oh god, don’t say that!”

After raving about Alexis and Justin’s stunning wedding photos, Keshia asked Alexis how she felt when she heard Justin say he would fall in love with her at their wedding.

Alexis shared, “So I used to be a mental health counselor, and for me, it’s just like a red flag to me, BS.”

The MAFS star explained, “I just think the concept of us just meeting, we’re strangers still. So it just like it seems superficial a little. You don’t know enough about me to fall in love with me.”

Alexis was ‘over the moon’ on her wedding day

Keshia noted that Alexis and Justin seemed really giddy around each other on their wedding day, and Alexis expressed, “I am so happy. I just – this is a moment I’ve been waiting for. He makes me feel comfortable, and I’m just – I’m really excited. I’m over the moon right now.”

Keshia asked Alexis how she thinks Justin feels about her.

Alexis answered, “Is it wrong to say that I kind of know that he… I think he likes me just a little bit, maybe possibly loves me.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.