Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are having a baby!

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales were married on Married at First Sight Season 12 and will soon be parents. Pic credit: Lifetime

Briana and Vincent just shared a major announcement with fans.

The Married at First Sight Season 12 couple is expecting their first child!

The Married at First Sight family continues to expand as Briana and Vincent announced their pregnancy today.

Sharing an image that exuded love and joy, Briana and Vincent shared a photo of Briana’s baby bump.

Along with the photo, the couple also expressed excitement over meeting their little bundle of joy.

The post quickly received thousands of likes and many congratulatory comments from fellow Married at First Sight alumni.

Briana and Vincent took to Instagram to make their pregnancy announcement.

The couple shared a gorgeous photo of them dressed up and posing by a bundle of colorful pink, green, and blue flowers.

Briana glowed as she held her pregnant belly in a soft blue dress with spaghetti straps and a high slit.

Vincent stood behind Briana, wearing all white and sunglasses, as he lovingly placed his hand on Briana’s baby bump.

The couple captioned the post with excitement and sweet hashtags, writing, “The Sweetest Love 🤎. We can’t wait to meet you little one! #babyloading #pregnancyannouncement #meettheparents #purestlove.”

Married at First Sight stars congratulate Briana and Vincent on becoming parents

In just 30 minutes of sharing the post, Briana and Vincent received an influx of celebratory comments from their fellow MAFS stars.

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Myrla Feria commented, “Omg!! Awwwww congrats.”

Briana’s friend and MAFS Season 12 costar Paige Banks wrote, “My little heart can’t take it. What a beautiful blessing.”

MAFS star Beth Bice exclaimed, “Ahhhh I’m so excited for y’all! You have no ideas!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!”

MAFS Season 13 star Rachel Gordillo wrote, “Congratulations!!! This makes me sooo happy!!”

Karen Landry-Williams, from Married at First Sight Season 11, commented, “congrats!!”

Pic credit: @blmyles/Instagram

Briana and Vincent also received comments from MAFS star Sonia Granados who wrote, “best, News. Ever. Congratulations (minus the champagne bottle) ahhh so exciting!!”

Vincent and Briana’s fellow MAFS Season 12 costar Jacob Harder hinted at the chaos of their season, writing, “Congrats! Some good came out of our Season.”

Fellow MAFS Season 12 costar, Clara Berghaus, wrote, “So happy for y’all!”

MAFS Season 14 stars Alyssa Ellman, Katina Goode, and Lindsey Georgoulis also left comments.

Alyssa wrote, “Congrats!” Katina commented, “Congrats !! So beautiful,” and Lindsey expressed, “Omg I’m so excited for you two!”

Pic credit: @blmyles/Instagram

Briana and Vincent are the only couple left standing from Married at First Sight Season 12, and they now join the list of MAFS parents, along with recent parents Woody and Amani Randall and Austin and Jessica Hurd.

It will be an exciting season for Briana and Vincent as they prepare to be parents, and they certainly are surrounded by lots of love from MAFS stars and fans.

Congratulations, Briana and Vincent!

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.