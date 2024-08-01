Luis “Louie” Ruelas has been blasted as the stress that Teresa Giudice has been dealing with, not her enemy Margaret Josephs.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is winding down but the off-screen drama has become even more drama-filled than the show.

During the most recent episode, Teresa gathered her troops, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, and Danielle Cabral, to meet with her lawyer.

It was supposed to expose all the lies Margaret had been saying about Louie and Teresa.

Things didn’t play out that way, which resulted in Teresa calling out RHONJ production.

Margaret wasn’t exposed, but Louie has been slammed as the one wreaking havoc on Tre’s life.

Luis Ruelas blasted for ‘stressing’ Teresa Giudice out after Margaret Josephs takedown flopped on RHONJ

After the episode, Shooter Magooter went on a rant about Louie on his BravBros Podcast to his cohost Steel Russell. Shooter addressed Teresa’s stress, and his take will definitely have Tre Stumps coming out in full force.

“Maybe, just throwing this out there, it’s her crazy f***ing husband that’s stressing her out, with all of his s**t going on. Teresa’s not going through anything personally other than hating Marge. Otherwise, it all comes back to Louie,” Shooter began.

Steel warned Shooter not to say that, but it only got Shooter riled up even more.

“I don’t give a s**t anymore. Louie sucks. He’s a terrible f***ing person. He’s definitely doing a bunch of s**t. He’s definitely doing a lot of crazy s**t, and he’s not a mentally sane person,” Shooter expressed.

Then the podcast host told all of Teresa’s friends to stop brown-nosing her and take a good, hard look at her husband.

“He’s not making Teresa happy because Teresa is not happy. She’s stressed out,” Shooter dished.

RHONJ fans sound off on Luis Ruelas stressing Teresa Giudice out

Shooter and Steel shared the clip from the podcast where Louie was accused of being the cause of Teresa’s stress to the podcast’s official Instagram page. There were lots of comments supporting Shooter and his words about Louie.

“He’s literally the creepiest person in the planet! The tree huggers are gonna come after you! It has nothing yo do with liking or disliking Theresa… Luis is certifiable and anyone who is”team Theresa” should be more worried about her well being being with,” said one critic who added Teresa will never admit Louie is bad news.

Shooter was given props for his theory with many in agreement with his thoughts about Teresa’s husband.

Louie and Teresa were also accused of ruining The Real Housewives of New Jersey as a reboot looms.

RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @brav_bros/Instagram

“I’m with you guys. I’m just hate watching at this point lol,” read a comment.

Someone mentioned that Teresa hates Melissa Gorga as much as she does Margaret.

More RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @brav_bros/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the BravBros podcast has come for Teresa or her man. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Steel slammed Teresa for not bringing anything to the table on RHONJ Season 14.

Teresa, though, feels she brings a lot and even shared a message with Bravo as Andy Cohen shed more light on revamping the show.

What do you think of Shooter’s remarks about Louie?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.