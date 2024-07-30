Teresa Giudice blames RHONJ production for failed Margaret Josephs takedown: ‘We had receipts’

Teresa Giudice is getting mocked online after her legal sitdown with her longtime attorney, James Leonard, fell flat.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star invited her castmates to a meeting at her home to drop bombs about Margaret Josephs.

However, it was Margaret who ended up calling checkmate on the OG after her grand revelation turned out to be a total failure.

However, Teresa is not taking the L on this one.

She insists that she and James had receipts, proof, and timelines against Margaret, but production failed to show them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That makes very little sense, considering the women attending would’ve seen such proof even if it wasn’t shown on TV.

However, they were just as unimpressed by the anticlimactic moment as viewers, admitting they didn’t learn anything new from the sitdown.

Teresa Giudice blames RHONJ production for her failed Margaret Josephs takedown

The Trestumps are defending their queen on social media despite taking a major L at the attorney-led sitdown.

One Teresa supporter, @joyrosenberg1, blasted Margaret online, claiming she was trying to have people view James Leonard as someone who wasn’t credible.

That came on the heels of one RHONJ viewer calling James “slimy” and claiming he was paid to tell the women hearsay about Margaret, adding, “Did you see a receipt?”

The post garnered a response from Teresa, who jumped into the comments to defend herself and James.

“We had receipts that’s why I had my lawyer come there to show everyone the proof they just didn’t show it,” exclaimed the 52-year-old. “I also had a timeline of everything which was also not shown.”

Pic credit: @joyrosenberg1/Instagram

Did Luis Ruelas’ nasty comment about Margaret get cut from the show?

Meanwhile, it doesn’t seem that production is out to get Teresa. It appears they’re trying to protect her because eagle-eyed fans recently noticed something interesting.

In some of the previous teasers, there’s a scene where Luis Ruelas seemingly calls Margaret Josephs a skank.

However, that scene finally aired in Episode 12.

@bravosnarkside posted a clip on Instagram that featured Luis, his dad, and Teresa before the attorney-led meeting with the group.

Teresa told her father-in-law that Margaret had been hurting them for three years, and she was ready to tell the group what was going on.

After that, Luis chimed in, “She’s a skank.”

However, when the moment played out on TV, Luis’ crude comment conveniently moved the scene.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.