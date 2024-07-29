RHONJ fans brand Margaret Josephs ‘iconic’ for sending Teresa Giudice funeral flowers

Margaret Josephs has been one of the most polarizing cast members on The Real Housewives of New Jersey over the last few years.

She’s been caught up in some of the biggest storylines, but she’s also part of the broader problem with the show, which is bracing for a revamp.

Sunday’s penultimate episode of the season found Teresa Giudice rounding up many of her cast members to claim that Margaret has been causing her problems for years.

It was one of the most bizarre gatherings in Real Housewives history, and it may also have been the deciding factor for producers in whether they part ways with Teresa heading into Season 15.

Always one to make her feelings heard, Margaret learned about the meeting from longtime friend Jenn Fessler.

In an attempt to let Teresa know she was aware of her plan, Margaret sent her rival a bouquet of flowers with a message saying they were for Teresa’s dignity.

RHONJ fans believe Margaret was petty

It was the level of pettiness the series has been lacking for a long time, and it helped bring humor to an otherwise dark installment.

Contrary to popular belief, The Real Housewives of New Jersey is no longer about a group of friends.

RHONJ has become a series about women trying to take each other down, and it’s part of the reason why the show is tanking so hard.

Fans took to social media to voice their thoughts on Margaret’s actions, and the common word thrown out was “iconic.”

“Margaret sending Teresa a funeral flower arrangement during her and Jim’s meeting with the other women is ICONIC,” one fan wrote.

Margaret sending Teresa a funeral flower arrangement during her and Jim’s meeting with the other women is ICONIC. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/m9coGhgQzb — Chadwick (@ohchadwick) July 29, 2024

Another fan declared that Margaret is “iconic.”

“Sending funeral flowers to Teresa’s house for this meeting is absolutely great!”

I am soooo sorry, but Margaret is iconic. Sending funeral flowers to Teresa’s house for this meeting is absolutely great! That’s my kind of pettiness.



I just hollered!#RHONJ pic.twitter.com/If8hWrEBLb — The Third King 👑 (@thirdking0208) July 29, 2024 Another fan used The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett to share their reaction to the scene.

“Not the flowers,” the fan wrote.

Not the flowers!!! Margaret!!! lmaooooooo #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/FIpvncEy7J — ♉️ (@LuisMichael_) July 29, 2024 Another fan pointed out that Teresa’s event “tea is TRASH.”

“Margaret sending flowers to the James Leonard s–t show was iconic.”

Another fan said Teresa’s big event was “a big flop.”

Teresa’s lawyer is being called out

The fan said the reveal “said more about” the lawyer’s “low moral character than anything else.”

The critic added that Margaret’s funeral flowers and card “were savage.”

With one more episode left this season, Margaret being called iconic couldn’t have come at a better time.

The once-popular series is preparing for a major overhaul, which is expected to pave the way for some big exits.

There’s also the possibility that everyone will be let go in an attempt to give the show fresh energy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.