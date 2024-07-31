Andy Cohen sets record straight on RHONJ reboot ‘fresh faces’ comment as Teresa Giudice has message for Bravo

Bravo’s Andy Cohen set the record straight about his comments about the upcoming reboot of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Earlier this week, Monsters and Critics reported Andy had confirmed a reboot for RHONJ was coming.

It wasn’t anything we didn’t already know, as he has been saying change is on the horizon since Season 14 premiered.

In his remarks, Andy mentioned fresh faces taking over the Jersey franchise, which got the rumor mill buzzing that the current The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast was all fired.

Andy has again used his radio show to shut down rumors about the Jersey reboot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This comes as Teresa Giudice has a message for Bravo regarding the future of the show she helped make a success.

Andy Cohen sets the record straight on RHONJ reboot ‘fresh faces’ comment

On his Radio Andy show Andy Cohen explained that he had simply confirmed to a caller the other day that change was coming to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“I was just riffing,” Andy stated, “She had not heard we are going to reimagine the show in some way. I am like ‘Yeah well we’re rebooting it.’”

The caller argued that Teresa needed to stay, but others, like Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs, needed to go. At one point, Andy stepped in to end the conversation.

“She was yammering on about Teresa, and this and I go, ‘Well, who knows, maybe it will be all fresh faces,” he expressed before adding that his words were then blown into facts.

Andy clarified that he wasn’t saying all new faces are taking over the Jersey franchise. Again, the WWHL host reiterated that nothing has been decided yet and won’t be until after Season 14 ends.

Ironically, Andy set the record straight as Teresa had some words for Bravo amid the reboot talk.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice has a message for Bravo

Teresa appeared on Kelly Ripa’s podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, to discuss all things New Jersey and gush over her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Of course, Kelly wanted the lowdown on the rumors that RHONJ was getting a reboot with new faces.

The Live with Kelly and Mark host couldn’t imagine them doing the show without Teresa and said as much.

“I mean, thank you. I would hope not. So, Bravo I hope your listening,” Teresa expressed. “I mean listen Bravo you know I guess they have a decision that they, you know obviously that they’re gonna be making.”

Teresa took a moment to point out those who tried to sabotage her happiness, alluding to Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga.

Andy Cohen and Teresa Giudice have said their piece. In the meantime, RHONJ fans will just have to wait patiently for news on Season 15. Buckle up because it’s going to be a long wait.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.