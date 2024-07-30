It’s almost time for The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans to see what happens at Rails Steakhouse.

The explosives RHONJ Season 14 finale has been touted literally from the premiere episode.

After a very toxic season, fans will learn what led to the event that caused the demise of the Real Housewives franchise as we know it.

In fact, things got so bad that an alternate reunion was filmed to wrap up The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The preview for the finale has fans buzzing as they wait for the highly anticipated episode.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One clip featuring Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga has gone viral, and critics have criticized the latter for her behavior.

Melissa Gorga called ‘desperate’ and ‘antagonizing’ for Teresa Giudice fight in RHONJ finale teaser

The Instagram @rhonjobsessed shared the footage, and the critics didn’t hold back, filling up the comments section with digs at Melissa.

“Melissa so desperate for Teresa’s attention, she finally got it in this scene,” read one comment.

Another critic said, “So Teresa wasnt even speaking to Melissa but Melissa blames & addresses Teresa per usual.”

Melissa was slammed for basically bringing nothing the whole season because Teresa didn’t want anything to do with her.

Others hope Melissa gets fired and refer to her as “smug” while calling Teresa a queen.

Pic credit: @rhonjobsessed/Instagram

Several critics mentioned Melissa’s obsession with Teresa and again mentioned her desperation and her performance on the show.

“Melissa is really antagonizing teresa. She is very entertained by marge and Danielle characters. It’s insane how people don’t see thru her. She’s the puppeteer and everyone are her puppets,” said a remark.

Pic credit: @rhonjobsessed/Instagram

One critic mentioned Teresa trying to tell Danielle Cabral to chill in the footage, only for Melissa to insert herself into the conversation, amplifying things.

“honestly have to laugh at the production company & Bravo.Melissa played them. She got a whole season check but was giving friend of the show all season. Now we’re at the finale & she wants to pipe up. Melissa sit down & shut,” wrote a critic.

Melissa was yet again slammed for being jealous of Teresa, who was booked and busy outside the show.

Pic credit: @rhonjobsessed/Instagram

There’s no question that RHONJ can’t continue as is, and much has been said about that recently.

What has been said about The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15?

We know that there will be a very long break after Season 14, a pause if you will, while Andy Cohen and company figure out what to do with the Jersey franchise.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Andy confirmed a reboot is coming and suggested that could mean a brand new cast.

Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, have reacted to a reboot that might not include them.

Teresa, for her part, has doubled down on her future on RHONJ since she is an OG, after all.

In a few days, The Real Housewives fans will finally get some answers, or so we hope.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.