Teresa Giudice slams ‘jealous single white female’ Margaret Josephs amid RHONJ takedown drama

There’s no love lost between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs as The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 wraps up.

It’s no secret these two are not friends, as they have been clashing for years.

However, when Teresa met her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, things went from bad to worse.

Teres has insisted that Margaret has been leaking “lies” about Louie to the press from day one.

Ahead of the Season 14 finale, Teresa has gone all in on her hate for Margaret.

During an interview with Bravo Digital Insider, Teresa spoke her mind about her costar.

Teresa Giudice slams ‘jealous single white female’ Margaret Josephs

In the interview, Teresa admitted that she never had a good feeling about Margaret. Teresa’s gut instinct from the beginning told her to steer clear of her now enemy.

“There was always something that was telling me to stay away from Margaret. Like I never got close to her. There was just always something about her that I was not comfortable with,” Teresa explained.

The RHONJ OG talked about all the pot-stirring Margaret has done, like exposing Jennifer Aydin’s husband Bill cheated, causing a fight between Jackie Goldschneider and Dolores Catania, as well as talking smack about Dolo and her man Paul “Paulie” Connell.

Teresa continued her rant by bashing Margaret in a tirade.

“Obviously jealous, single white female. She’s obsessed with me,” Teresa expressed. “She saw that I was happy and it’s like, you see that I’m happy, instead of being happy for me, no you like, you’re talking to someone that’s hurting our family.”

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice doubles down on Margaret Josephs’ take down

In the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa gathered Jackie, Dolores, Jennifer, and Danielle Cabral to have them listen to her lawyer in hopes of exposing Margaret.

Unfortunately for Teresa, the scene did not have the impact she hoped, with fans calling out her and her shady lawyer.

When speaking with Bravo Digital Insider, Teresa reiterated that she has proof Margaret planned to destroy her and Louie through his ex.

Teresa revealed it took a little over a year to get a subpoena for Margaret to appear in court because of her collaboration with Louie’s former girlfriend.

To be honest, there wasn’t a big revelation as far as we could tell. However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teresa has called out RHONJ production, claiming she had receipts, but the proof against Margaret didn’t make it to Bravo airwaves.

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs will never be friends, and that’s for sure. Following Teresa’s takedown attempt, Margaret plans to bring her drama and bombshells in the finale.

Are you Team Margaret or Teresa?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.