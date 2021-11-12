LPBW fans call out Tori Roloff for her comment on Audrey and Jeremy’s birth announcement

LPBW fans think Tori Roloff snubbed Audrey Roloff’s birth announcement. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World fans accused Tori Roloff of snubbing her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff.

Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff recently announced the birth of their third child, Radley Knight Roloff.

Radley was born on November 8 and joined big sister Ember Jean and big brother Bode James.

Tori Roloff was among many others who stopped by Audrey’s Instagram post to wish her and Jeremy congratulations.

LPBW troll says Tori Roloff’s congratulations to Audrey wasn’t good enough

However, many LPBW fans felt that Tori’s comment to the family wasn’t enough.

“Congrats!” was Tori’s comment on Audrey’s birth announcement.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Several of Audrey’s followers who read what Tori wrote commented on the star’s well wishes.

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

“@toriroloff you’re sisters and yet this is the saddest “congratulations” ever 😥,” wrote a troll in reply to Tori’s comment. They have since deleted their comment on the post.

Other LPBW fans thought the troll was out of line for saying Tori’s comment was “sad” and they let her know it.

“@oliviagrace_1201 you’re reading way too much into a word,” another LPBW fan snapped back. “Next you’ll say one exclamation is not enough.”

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

The troll did have one supporter, however, who commented, “@oliviagrace_1201 right!! Probably better off not writing anything at all.”

LPBW fans side with Tori Roloff

Another one of Tori’s supporters spoke up and told @oliviagrace_1201, “[The] same people that would say ‘she didn’t even congratulate her’🙄These people are family and are communicating offline and not for instagram.”

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Another one of Tori’s supporters felt certain that even if Tori didn’t send elaborate well wishes to Audrey, the sisters-in-law have likely spoken outside of social media.

“lol, they’re not sisters for one thing,” they wrote. “But I’ll bet they’ve talked on the phone and pics were sent.”

Yet another LPBW fan reminded the other commenters that Tori suffered a miscarriage in March and would have been expecting the baby around the same time that Radley was born.

“@oliviagrace_1201 just remember she would [have] been due with her 3rd also around this time with her,” Tori’s supporter commented. “It must be hard but exciting at the same time. I’m sure they have texted privately and is happy for them.”

LPBW fans also felt that Tori snubbed Jeremy and Audrey’s pregnancy announcement in July when she didn’t respond to their Instagram post at the time.

Tori and Zach finally responded to Jeremy and Audrey‘s baby news later that month, but Zach did most of the talking.

LPBW fans also accused Tori of skipping out on Audrey’s 30th birthday bash because it would be too tough to see Audrey pregnant after her recent loss.

Tori and Zach haven’t given up hope yet and the couple says they’re “hopeful” for a rainbow baby in their near future.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.