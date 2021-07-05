LPBW: Did Tori Roloff snub Audrey and Jeremy’s pregnancy announcement?

Tori Roloff didn’t wish Audrey and Jeremy congratulations after their pregnancy announcement. Pic credit: TLC

Former Little People, Big World stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff announced that they’re expecting their third baby, but their sister-in-law, Tori Roloff, seems to have snubbed the couple.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Audrey and Jeremy took to their Instagram accounts, after a social media hiatus, to announce Audrey’s pregnancy.

Audrey and Jeremy shared a video of Jeremy tossing their kids, Ember and Bode, into the air and then catching them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On his third turn, Jeremy caught sonogram photos before the entire family stood behind a letter board that read, “Tie-breaker coming November…”

Audrey and Jeremy received plenty of well wishes

Plenty of Audrey and Jeremy’s followers, friends, and family congratulated them on the big news — but one family member, in particular, seemed to have skipped sending well wishes Audrey and Jeremy’s way.

Tori Roloff, who is married to Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach Roloff, did not publicly comment on either Audrey or Jeremy’s post.

Jeremy’s parents, Amy and Matt Roloff, who are now divorced, both were sure to comment on both Audrey and Jeremy’s posts, congratulating their son and daughter-in-law.

Friends and family commented on Audrey’s announcement, but not Tori. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

As Audrey and Jeremy’s well wishes poured in, Tori Roloff was visibly absent

Family and friends continued to wish Audrey and Jeremy well, but Tori was absent in the comments section.

Amy commented on Audrey’s announcement, “Same. So excited. Can I love this more than what’s possible? Love this ♥️💙🤗🎉”

Another former TLC star, Jill Dillard of Counting On, also commented on Audrey’s post and told the couple, “Congrats!!”

Jeremy and Audrey’s other sister-in-law, Isabel Roloff, who is married to Jeremy’s brother, Jacob, also wished the couple well: “Yaaaaay!!!” she wrote.

Jeremy’s dad Matt Roloff commented, “Haahaaa. Love this video[.]”

Tori didn’t comment on Audrey nor Jeremy’s pregnancy announcement posts. Pic credit: @jeremyroloff/Instagram

Jeremy shared that he was trying to convince Audrey to buy a minivan now that they’re expecting a third child.

Another former TLC star, Jeremy Vuolo, who is married to Jinger Duggar, jokingly commented on Jeremy’s post and told him, “I hear grand caravans are on sale.”

Did Tori purposely snub Audrey and Jeremy?

Although Jeremy and Audrey received well wishes from the rest of their friends, followers and family, none were seen from Tori Roloff, the couple’s sister-in-law.

Tori and Audrey haven’t exactly been BFFs, and the two Roloff ladies share differing views when it comes to their lifestyle choices. Audrey and Jeremy promote a much more conservative lifestyle than that of Jeremy’s twin brother Zach and his wife, Tori.

Tori shared some happy news of her own

Tori did, however, share her own news on social media — baby Lilah Ray took her first steps!

Tori, who recently returned from a trip to Disneyland with her and Zach’s son Jackson shared some videos to her Instagram stories.

In the first video, Tori encouraged Lilah to walk toward something near the phone camera, and got excited when Lilah took several unassisted steps as Tori told Lilah, “Go get it!”

The second video showed Jackson sitting next to Tori as he watched his little sister take her first steps. Tori encouraged her once again, telling her, “Go, keep going!” before Tori screamed with excitement and the camera cut out.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff no longer film for LPBW, as they quit to spend more time with their family and business endeavors.

Tori and Zach have chronicled their children, Jackson and Lilah’s, recent health scares — including eventual leg surgery for Jackson and possible corrective eye surgery for Lilah — and continue to share their story on the show.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.