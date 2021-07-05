Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff expecting baby number three

Audrey Roloff is currently pregnant with her third baby. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Little People Big World’s Jeremy and Audrey Roloff announced over the Fourth of July weekend that they were adding to their family.

TLC fans were overjoyed when they saw the Instagram announcement on Jeremy’s page. The father of two captioned his video by writing, “Our family’s growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now?🤣”

The 31-year-old former Little People Big World star showcased his talent when it comes to making short films by doing a time-lapse of his two children, Bode James, and Ember Jean.

LPBW fans watched as he tossed them in the air. First he tossed Bode up into the air and then Ember. On the third throw, Jeremy caught the newest ultrasound.

Are Audrey and Jeremy expecting a boy or a girl?

The couple’s two children could be seen in the background holding a sign that read, “Tie-breaker coming November….”

In her own post, Audrey shared the same video. The redhead and mother of soon-to-be three children wrote, “We’re about to be a family of 5! 🤗Our little tie breaker is coming this November!”

Audrey wore a lovely yellow sundress while the two children matched in salmon-colored overalls. The entire family looked thrilled to be expanding.

Audrey gives a shout out to Jeremy

Just a few days before the exciting baby news, Audrey posted a touching tribute to her husband Jeremy.

At the time, she wrote, “He makes knives, builds tables, wipes poopy butts💩, reads theology, takes neighbors to the ER and sits with them all day, cleans dishes, keeps plants alive, raises chickens, befriends gas attendants, researches a little bit about a lot of things, listens to wife rants and rambles.😜”

It is obvious the two are madly in love, with Audrey ending her toast by saying. “You continue to impress me @jeremyroloff ❤️”

Audrey and Jeremy married back in September 2014 while the eldest Roloff was still participating in the show. The Oregon-based couple has always gushed about wanting to have a big family.

The Roloff family is growing

Thankfully Jeremy and his twin brother, Zach Roloff, share a close bond and have children around the same age. Both brothers have noted in the past how lucky they are to be able to discuss parenting or plan a play date.

Currently, Zach and his wife Tori are sharing their story on the newest season of Little People Big World, and fans are hoping Jeremy will make a pit stop by the farm to show off the newest edition, who is due later this year.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.