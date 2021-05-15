LPBW: Audrey and Jeremy announce social media break, say it’s ‘healthy and life-giving’

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff announced that they’re taking a break from social media Pic credit: TLC

Former Little People, Big World stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff, announced this week that they’ll be taking a break from social media, stating that it’s “healthy and life-giving.”

Earlier this week, Audrey posted on Instagram that she and her husband of six years, Jeremy, were both stepping away from all social media platforms, and that includes deleting apps so they aren’t tempted to engage.

On Thursday, Audrey shared a post with her 1.4 million followers that included a picture of herself and Jeremy kissing amongst the trees, with a message that read, “Answering some frequently asked questions, sharing links, etc. in my stories yesterday and today!😘”

Audrey told followers that she and Jeremy will be taking a social media break

“We will be taking a social media break soon so ask away in my stories while you can😉”

The same day in her Instagram stories, Audrey answered fan questions. One follower asked why the couple was taking a break and how they would stick to it.

The 29-year-old mom of two said, “Taking some time off social media is a good thing[.] when it comes to sticking to it? Just delete all apps[.]”

Yesterday, Audrey took to Instagram yet again to remind her fans that she and Jeremy are taking a social media break. In her second post, she included a black-and-white photo of Jeremy kissing her head from behind as she smiled.

She captioned her post, “I’m taking a social media break for a while👋🏻 Every time I’ve taken an extended social media break it’s been so healthy and life-giving. I’m excited to come back more inspired refreshed🤗”

“If Instagram had away messages like AIM back in the day (90’s kid here😜) this would be mine…”

Audrey shared a series of quotes in her post

“Write something worth reading, or do something worth writing about. – Benjamin Franklin”

“To find and still seek, now that is love.”

“Are you living the story you’d want ready back to you one day?”

“God cares more about what he’s doing IN you than THROUGH you.”

“In our rushing we don’t make up time, we throw it away. – Ann Voskamp”

“Love, joy, and peace are incompatible with hurry. – John Mark Comer”

“Encouragement is free to give but it could be of infinite worth to the person receiving it❤️”

“Seek first the Kingdom of God… Matthew 6:33”

“<3 g2g ttyl lyl ;) P.S. I’m deleting the app from my phone so I won’t be seeing any DM’s while I’m away.”

Jeremy didn’t share anything on his own page but commented on Audrey’s post

It read, “Since I’m on the same ship plotting the same course, we best be gettin to it! Salute!”

The news of the hiatus came on the heels of Audrey addressing fans about her and Jeremy’s attempt at purchasing the farm last year. The plan eventually fell through and the couple referred to not being able to buy the farm as the “death of a dream.”

The former LPBW star only gave followers vague reasons for why she and Jeremy didn’t purchase the farm, and interestingly, her father-in-law, Matt Roloff, also gave vague reasons of his own.

Earlier this week, when a fan asked Matt if Jeremy had bought the farm, he answered, “No, not yet. No, we haven’t settled what we’re going to do with the farm. It’s all being discussed actively.”

It’s unclear whether the reasons included a business disagreement or possibly the inability to agree on a fair price.

Jeremy and Audrey stopped filming the show in 2018

In July 2018, Jeremy announced via Instagram that he and his wife, Audrey, along with their daughter, Ember (son Bode wasn’t yet born) would no longer be filming for LPBW to pursue personal endeavors.

Matt Roloff added to the reasons this week when a fan asked about it, and his reasoning was, “Because him and Audrey, his wife, decided that they wanted to pursue other ventures. It’s no fuss, no muss, it’s no, there’s no hard feelings.”

Part of Jeremy and Audrey’s break from social media could be due to the fact that they’re taking a weeklong trip with the rest of the Roloff siblings, as shared by Amy this week on Instagram.

Fans of the show can catch up with the rest of the Roloffs as the airing of Season 22 of the long-standing series is underway.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.