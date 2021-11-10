LPBW: Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcome their third child

LPBW alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are parents for the third time. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have welcomed their third child.

It’s a boy! Welcome to the world, Radley Knight Roloff!

LPBW alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcome son Radley Knight

Audrey took to her Instagram page to announce that she and Jeremy welcomed their newest son on Monday, November 8 at 6:32 a.m.

“It’s a BOY!!!💙Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff. Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 am 9.1 lbs 21.5 in and born en caul which was wild!”

The name Knight is Jeremy’s mom, Amy Roloff’s maiden name, so Radley was likely named, at least partially, in honor of his paternal grandmother.

The 30-year-old mom of three told her fans that Radley was born en caul, which is a rare occurrence when a baby is born while still inside the amniotic sac.

She wrote, “I can’t wait to share his birth story with you soon🤗 We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery.”

“A word that I had been praying over this birth was ‘harmony.’ And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences🥺,” Audrey shared.

Along with her caption, Audrey included several pics and one video of herself, Jeremy, and Radley bonding.

Friends and family congratulate Jeremy and Audrey Roloff on baby Radley

Of course, Audrey’s followers rushed to the comments section of her post to wish her and Jeremy congratulations on baby Radley.

Audrey’s sisters-in-law, Tori and Isabel Roloff, both stopped by to congratulate Audrey and Jeremy on their newest addition.

“Congrats!” Tori wrote.

Isabel, who is due with her first baby next month, commented, “Love you already Radley ❤️.”

Some more of Audrey’s followers stopped by to wish her family congratulations, including Counting On alum Jeremy Vuolo, The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett, and former E! personality Jason Kennedy.

“CONGRATS!” wrote Jeremy Vuolo.

Madison Prewett commented, “AHHHHHHHHHHHH YAYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!”

And Jason Kennedy commented simply with two red heart emojis.

Radley joins big sister Ember Jean, 4, and big brother Bode James, 1.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Audrey and Jeremy announced they were expecting their third child back in July.

The LPBW alums chose not to find out the gender before birth this time around, making things exciting.

Jeremy and Audrey tied the knot in 2014 while still filming LPBW. Their wedding was televised and the ceremony was held at Roloff Farms, where Jeremy’s mom, Amy Roloff, married her husband Chris Marek on August 28.

Congratulations to Jeremy, Audrey, Ember, and Bode, and welcome to the world, Radley!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.