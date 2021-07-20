LPBW: Zach and Tori Roloff finally respond to Jeremy and Audrey’s pregnancy news

Tori and Zach finally spoke out about Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s recent pregnancy announcement. Pic credit: TLC

Tori and Zach Roloff of Little People, Big World have finally responded to Jeremy and Audrey’s baby news, two weeks after the announcement.

Earlier this month, Jeremy and Audrey announced they were expecting baby number three after returning from a social media hiatus.

Curiously absent from Jeremy’s and Audrey’s comments sections on social media were Tori and Zach Roloff.

Tori and Zach Roloff of LPBW reacted to Jeremy and Audrey’s pregnancy news

Now, Zach and Tori recently gave a new interview and finally responded to the news that they’ll be an aunt and uncle again.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Zach and Tori were asked about Jeremy and Audrey’s news and their interviewer asked, “How does it feel to know that you’re going to be an aunt and an uncle again?”

Zach quickly answered before Tori could and said, “Yeah, very excited for Jeremy and Audrey. Um, yeah, they’re… they’re pregnant with their third and, um, yeah. The family just keeps getting bigger and more grandkids, more nieces and nephews — um, it’s very exciting.”

Tori looked at Zach while he answered for them and kept a close-mouthed smile on her face while occasionally nodding in agreement with Zach.

“And have you told Jackson and Lilah about it? I know Lilah might be a little bit young, but has your other one been told that he’s gonna be a cousin again?” the interviewer asked Zach and Tori.

Tori and Zach haven’t told their kids they have another cousin on the way

Again, Zach jumped quickly to answer and replied, “Uh, we have — actually — I don’t think we have — have we told them?” as he looked to Tori and let her finish.

“I think they’re both still kind of young,” Tori admitted, “Honestly, Lilah’s the one who’s like, I think anytime like, babies are around, she is like, focused, like… Jackson’s a little more like, ‘Eh, whatever. Can you feed me? Can you, like, take me somewhere fun?'”

Zach added that the only thing Jackson seemed to be concerned with lately is asking, “When am I hanging out with Ember next? That’s all he really cares about.” Ember, Jackson’s cousin, is Jeremy and Audrey’s three-year-old daughter.

Some LPBW fans speculated that Tori skipped out on Audrey’s 30th birthday bash because Audrey’s pregnant. Given Tori’s miscarriage earlier this year, fans thought it may have been too hard for her to see Audrey pregnant so soon after her loss.

Tori recently shared a heartfelt post after the episode aired showing her and Zach announcing their last pregnancy to their family. Tori later lost the pregnancy when she suffered a miscarriage in March of this year.

Tori and Zach try to stay positive though and admitted that they’re actively hoping and trying for a rainbow baby.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.