LPBW: Tori and Zach Roloff are ‘hopeful’ for a rainbow baby after miscarriage

After suffering a devastating miscarriage earlier this year, Tori and Zach Roloff of Little People, Big World said they are “hopeful” they’ll welcome a rainbow baby.

In March of this year, Tori announced on social media that she had suffered a miscarriage at six weeks along in her pregnancy.

During a routine ultrasound at eight weeks gestation, Tori and Zach were made aware that they lost the pregnancy two weeks prior.

Three months after their loss, Tori and Zach are ready to become parents for the third time

“I think that we’re still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby,” Tori, 30, told Us Weekly. Tori added, “And until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are.”

Zach hinted that adoption may be in the family’s future. Zach, 31, said, “I’ve always thought parents that have the heart for adoption or for foster care, I respect and adore them. I think those parents are amazing. It’s not something we’ve necessarily talked about, but those parents that do do that, I think it’s incredible.”

Last week, Tori sparked rumors that the couple could be expecting baby number three. Tori shared a pic on her IG stories of a handwritten note that read, “If you are in the two week wait, I’m sending you baby dust 🤍”

Tori has struggled with Jackson and Lilah’s health issues

Tori has struggled with accepting that both of her and Zach’s children, Jackson and Lilah, are dwarves. Being married to a little person, Tori is well aware of the potential health risks involved with little people.

Tori and Zach have already faced some health issues with Jackson and Lilah. It was revealed on the show this season that Jackson, 4, will eventually require surgery to correct the bowing in his legs.

And Lilah, 19 months, needed glasses to help prevent her eyes from crossing. Tori received backlash for her reaction to Lilah’s new glasses, when she continually referred to them as not being “cute.”

Tori and Zach are each other’s support

Tori and Zach, who married in 2015 on Roloff Farms, have been a strong support system for each other, especially after their loss in March.

Tori called Zach her “unwavering rock through this whole journey” after her miscarriage. The couple takes parenting dwarf children in stride, and doesn’t let it stop them from living their best lives.

When it comes to parenting, Tori said that the most rewarding part of being Jackson and Lilah’s mom is when they “really get along and have cute moments together.” And Zach’s favorite part of being a dad? “Watching these kids grow up, learning new things,” said the LPBW star.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.