LPBW: Tori Roloff hints she could be expecting again, fans react


Tori Roloff of LPBW
Is Tori Roloff of LPBW expecting baby number three? Pic credit: TLC

Tori Roloff of Little People, Big World might have hinted to her fans that she’s expecting baby number three with husband Zach Roloff.

The TLC star took to her IG stories on Monday to share a pic of a handwritten quote.

The quote, originally shared by a mind and body practitioner who hosts a fertility podcast, read, “If you are in the two week wait, I’m sending you baby dust 🤍”

The “two week wait” is a term often used within the infertility community, and also for women who are actively trying to conceive.

It’s the period of time called the luteal phase, between a woman’s suspected ovulation and the date a first pregnancy test can be taken with reliable results.

Is Tori Roloff pregnant again?

Tori Roloff of LPBW on Instagram
Tori shared a quote about the “two week wait” on her IG stories. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Reddit users took to the social media platform to discuss the possible meaning behind Tori’s shared quote.

LPBW fans who were familiar with the “two week wait” term speculated that Tori and Zach are actively trying to conceive baby number three.

Tori Roloff of LPBW on Reddit
LPBW fans speculate that Tori is trying to get pregnant again. Pic credit: u/Marjie94/Reddit

One fan of the show explained the “two week wait” to other fans. “The two week wait is the time between ovulation and either a positive pregnancy test or period, also known as the luteal phase. They’re apparently trying to conceive.”

Another fan wrote, “I’m sure after suffering a miscarriage she’s going through some tough times. It also wouldn’t surprise me if they were actively trying to conceive. It’s insanely common to try to conceive pretty soon after a miscarriage.”

Tori Roloff of LPBW on Reddit
LPBW fans wished Tori well, assuming she’s trying to get pregnant. Pic credit: u/Marjie94/Reddit

One of Tori’s fans wished her well, saying, “I wish her well if she’s trying, her babies are beautiful and I recall her one time saying she’d love a family of “five little dwarves” or something to that effect. Good luck Tori💘”

Another fan of LPBW felt it wasn’t their place to judge whether Tori and Zach were trying for another baby or not.

Tori suffered a miscarriage earlier this year

Tori suffered a miscarriage earlier this spring. She was six weeks along in her third pregnancy when she lost the baby.

Tori and Zach learned of the heartbreaking loss during an ultrasound performed eight weeks into Tori’s pregnancy.

The 30-year-old mom of two, who recently joined Cameo, has expressed her desire for more kids with her husband of nearly six years, Zach Roloff.

Tori and Zach are already parents to son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 1.

Tori and Zach’s kids face possible health challenges related to their dwarfism

The couple faces a lifetime of possible health issues regarding their children, who are both dwarves born with achondroplasia, the same type their dad, Zach, and grandmother, Amy, have.

Zach and Tori recently revealed that Jackson would eventually need to undergo surgery on his legs to correct the bowing. But they aren’t in a rush, as they have some time still, given his young age.

Lilah has already had issues with her sight and wears glasses and sometimes an eye patch to correct her vision.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.

