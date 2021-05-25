LPBW star Tori Roloff joins Cameo for the first time

LPBW star Tori Roloff has joined Cameo. Pic credit: TLC

Tori Roloff announced that she has joined Cameo, where fans can now order a personalized video message from the Little People, Big World star.

The 29-year-old TLC star took to her Instagram stories to let her followers know they can order a custom message and shared the swipe-up to her Cameo page.

Tori’s Cameo bio reads, “Just a mama sharing her life with the world. Reality TV personality Little People, Big World.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her pre-recorded video on Cameo, Tori says, “Hey, guys! It is Tori Roloff from Little People, Big World and I finally joined Cameo. So excited to connect with some of you, chat, and maybe even send a special note to someone that you really care about. So, can’t wait to start this, and bring it on.”

How much does Tori Roloff cost on Cameo?

For a fee of $75, fans of Tori’s can request their personalized message and have it delivered within 24 hours.

So far, Tori has 29 fans, and only has one review, being new to the platform, but she’s already received five stars from one fan who commented, “Great Cameo!”

Tori shared that she joined Cameo on her IG stories. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori joins fellow LPBW stars Matt and Amy Roloff on the personalized video platform

For the same amount of money, fans can get a Cameo from Matt within 24 hours. His bio reads, “The original Dad and now Grandpa on the hit TV show Little People Big World. No promotions please!”

Matt received a perfect five star rating from all 319 of his Cameo recipients.

Roloff matriarch Amy’s Cameo price is less expensive at just $60, with all proceeds going to charity, and all 330 of her reviewers gave her a perfect five stars.

Her bio reads, “TLC Little People BIG World. Mom and grandma &getting married 2021 I respond typically within 5 days. Can’t wait. [smiley face emoji] Thanks Please no promotions Just Personal Shoutouts. Proceeds donated to Charity.”

Tori joined Cameo. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori and her husband, Zach opened up recently about their son Jackson’s potential leg surgery. Jackson, who was born with a type of dwarfism called achondroplasia, has severely bowed legs, which is common for his type of dwarfism, and often requires surgery.

She and her family recently returned from a family vacation in Surprise, Arizona with Zach’s dad, Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

This season on Little People, Big World, fans can watch and find out if Zach and Tori make the big step to replace Amy’s role on the farm and move into the farmhouse to raise their family.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.