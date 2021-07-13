LPBW: Tori Roloff shares the ‘hardest story’ she’s ever told on the show, opens up about pregnancy journey

Tori Roloff got emotional ahead of this week’s episode of LPBW. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed that “today is hard” ahead of the latest episode and said she shared the “hardest story she’s ever had to tell.”

Tori let her followers know that tonight’s episode of LPBW will cover her and husband Zach Roloff sharing their pregnancy news with their family.

Tori Roloff suffered a miscarriage in March

As most fans of the show are aware, Tori suffered a miscarriage earlier this year, only six weeks into her pregnancy.

During a routine ultrasound at eight weeks gestation, Tori and Zach received the devastating news that Tori had miscarried two weeks earlier.

Tonight’s episode will be a tough one for Tori to watch and relive, as it covers Tori and Zach excitedly sharing their pregnancy news with their families.

Tori and Zach shared their pregnancy news with family in the latest LPBW episode

Zach and Tori came up with a clever way to share the pregnancy news with their family. They had their children, Jackson and Lilah, paint a canvas with their handprints.

At the bottom of the painting, Tori included three hearts, one labeled with Jackson’s name, another with Lilah’s name, and a third with “Baby #3” written underneath it.

Tonight’s episode of LPBW is a painful reminder for Tori

Now, Tori is being reminded of her painful journey on tonight’s episode and shared with her followers the struggles she has had since her miscarriage news in March.

Tori took to her Instagram account to share a lengthy, heartfelt message with her fans. She included a photo of the chapel at Roloff Farms with a beautiful sunset in the background, along with another pic of a pregnancy test that read, “No.”

Tori told her 1.6 million followers, “Today’s hard. I’m not usually a downer, but today’s hard.”

Tori, who snubbed her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jeremy and Audrey Roloff on their recent pregnancy announcement, prefaced her followers, noting that her journey to another pregnancy was documented on tonight’s upcoming episode.

Tori admitted her miscarriage was the ‘hardest story’ she’s ‘ever had to tell’

“Tonight LPBW airs the beginning of our story from March. It’s the hardest story I’ve ever had to tell and I told it to the world. Don’t get me wrong- I’m so thankful I’m able to reach so many people. Even if I help one person it was worth it. But it’s so dang hard.”

Tori and Zach, who make a great team when it comes to parenting, are actively trying to get pregnant again, as they mentioned they’re hoping for a rainbow baby after their miscarriage news. Tori’s pic confirmed that her and Zach’s attempts at getting pregnant again haven’t yet been successful.

Tori told her followers of her negative pregnancy test, “I also found out today it’ll be another month of waiting. Another month of praying. Another month of telling friends and family, “not yet.””

Tori and Zach are still actively trying to have another baby

“I really thought I would [be] pregnant again by now. So many people told me after a loss it usually happens so fast. That’s not our reality.”

Tori is relying on God to get her through tough times

“Our pastor reminded me this Sunday that God leads us in a way that makes us dependent on Him. Following Jesus doesn’t mean there will be no pain- it means that his powers are bigger than our pain. I am a faithful servant and I pray that I’m not forgotten. Just like Hannah.”

“So that’s where I’m at. Fully dependent on God. Praying that one day we will be able to add to our family. But also giving thanks for the small things.”

“I wanted to also say thank you to every single one of you who have shared your stories with me. It in a way makes things easier and harder all at the same time. To all those mamas past present and future- love you. ❤️”

Zach and Tori don’t hide their emotions from Jackson and Lilah

In a new interview, Tori and Zach recently proved that they’re not only a great team when it comes to parenting, but that they have each other’s backs.

When it comes to her miscarriage, Tori admitted that she and Zach didn’t hide their emotions from Jackson and Lilah.

Speaking of handling her miscarriage news in front of the kids, Tori said, “Like, I mean I think when everything happened with me back in, um, March, I wasn’t afraid to like, show emotions in front of Jackson. Lilah’s still, I think, too young to like notice anything, but I think that I’m not afraid. We’re not afraid to show emotion.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.