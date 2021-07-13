LPBW Spoilers: Zach and Tori Roloff share the news they’re expecting with a sweet Valentine’s Day surprise

Zach and Tori Roloff shared their pregnancy news with the family on Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: TLC

Zach and Tori Roloff shared their pregnancy news with the family on this week’s episode of Little People, Big World.

As viewers are aware, Tori suffered a devastating miscarriage this spring, six weeks into her pregnancy, after a routine ultrasound at eight weeks gestation.

On this week’s episode of LPBW, Tori and Zach shared the news with their family, before they had found out they lost the pregnancy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tori and Zach Roloff thought of a unique way to announce they were expecting

In the episode, Tori and Zach just found out they were expecting baby number three (Tori was six weeks along), and devised a way to tell Matt and Amy, while incorporating Valentine’s Day, which was just around the corner.

Zach and Tori had their kids, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 1, paint on a canvas and imprint their hands with paint. At the bottom of the canvas, Tori added three hearts, labeled with Jackson’s name, Lilah’s name, and “Baby #3” for the third heart.

Tori and Zach first shared the news with Zach’s mom, Amy, or Mimi, as her grandkids call her. Amy didn’t realize what she was looking at initially, and it took some prompting from Jackson to discover that the artwork was actually a pregnancy announcement.

Amy Roloff nearly missed the pregnancy announcement

Zach and Tori joked that Amy wasn’t wearing her glasses, so she had trouble seeing what she was supposed to be reading.

Amy held up the canvas from Jackson and Lilah. Pic credit: TLC

When Zach asked Jackson to point out his heart with his name on it, Amy finally read the names on the hearts more closely and figured out what Zach and Tori had done to surprise her.

“What? Wait a minute — what?!” Amy exclaimed once she figured out what she was reading. Amy had a huge smile on her face and held up the sign for Chris to read it, too, before they congratulated Zach and Tori.

Amy told the cameras that she and Chris would be around to help Zach and Tori with the kids, now that they were expecting a third. LPBW fans recently called out Amy for seemingly babysitting the grandkids less than Caryn does — but Amy clapped back and explained that real life isn’t always accurately captured on reality TV.

“Both Chris and I, we’re around, you know, if they need help, or you know, something for us to do, you know, we’ll be glad to do it,” Amy told the cameras, “It’s fun. I mean, to me, it keeps you young, it keeps you in the wonderment of life and just seeing these kids grow, and you know, if I have any part of that, I mean that’s exciting. I’ll help them, just, you know, try and be the best they can be.”

Next, it was time for Zach and Tori to head over the the DW to visit Matt and Caryn and share the exciting news with them.

“We told my mom and Chris that we’re having baby number three, and now we’re gonna tell my dad and Caryn,” Zach told cameras during his and Tori’s confessional.

Matt and Caryn weren’t expecting the big LPBW news

“No one suspects anything,” Zach added and Tori chimed in, “I think that’s pretty true. I don’t think anyone suspects anything.”

When Jackson handed the painted canvas to Matt, it took him a few seconds before he realized what he was looking at.

“No — are you kidding me? It’s a real thing?” Matt said with a look of surprise before handing the canvas to Caryn, or Cha Cha, as the grandkids call her.

Caryn wasn’t quite sure what she was looking at, either, and had to study the canvas for a few seconds, too, before realizing she was reading a pregnancy announcement.

Matt and Caryn were excited for Zach and Tori

“Wait. What am I missing?” Caryn asked, as she studied the canvas. When she figured out what she was looking at, she gasped loudly and nearly jumped out of her chair, exclaiming, “Oh my God!”

When Matt and Caryn sat down together to talk about the exciting news for the cameras, Matt said, “Big, big news — well, could be little news. We don’t know. We’re wondering if it’s big news or little news. But the news in itself is big.”

Tori explained that the chances of her having another dwarf baby was 50/50, just like her other pregnancies. Tori told cameras that she had a gut feeling that the baby was a girl and a dwarf.

Unfortunately, Tori and Zach never got to meet their third baby when Tori lost the pregnancy right around the time the episode was filmed.

Since then, Tori and Zach have stated that they’re hoping for a rainbow baby to add to their family.

“I think that we’re still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby,” Tori said earlier this year, “And until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.