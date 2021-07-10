LPBW: Amy Roloff responds to critics who say Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn babysits the grandkids more

Fans of LPBW are curious why Amy Roloff doesn’t babysit her grandchildren as much as Caryn does. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff has come under fire by fans of Little People, Big World who think her ex, Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, watches her grandkids more than her.

Matt and Amy were married for nearly 30 years and share four children and four grandchildren, with another grandchild on the way this fall.

Jeremy and Audrey recently announced they’re expecting their third child in November, which means Matt and Amy will soon have five grandkids.

Between their four kids — Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob — Matt and Amy share grandson Jackson, granddaughter Ember, granddaughter Lilah, and grandson Bode.

During this week’s episode of LPBW, Tori and Zach Roloff took their son, Jackson, on a solo playdate to go sledding.

LPBW fans think Caryn babysits the grandkids more than Amy

While they were gone, Tori and Zach left their daughter, Lilah, 1, with Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn, affectionately known as Cha Cha to his grandkids.

After the episode, fans of LPBW took to Twitter to express that Caryn seems to babysit Amy’s grandkids more than she does.

“Perhaps it’s just timing with filming but it seems like Amy is never asked to babysit,” wrote one fan of the show.

Another fan of the show tweeted, “Do Amy and chris ever watch the grandkids? [We’ve seen] matt and caryn (mostly caryn) watch the grandkids a few times before.”

“Caryn watches the kids more [than] Amy,” voiced another LPBW viewer after this week’s episode.

“Has Amy ever spent more than 15 mins. with the grandkids? Say what you will about Caryn but she’s way more of a Cha Cha than their own grandmother,” another Twitter user and LPBW viewer wrote.

Amy responded to LPBW fans about babysitting her grandkids

Amy addressed the issue on a vlog she recorded with her BFF, Lisa, on YouTube. Lisa, who insinuated that Matt may ruin Amy’s wedding on the farm, played interviewer and asked Amy a variety of fan questions in the video.

Lisa brought up a comment from a fan that talked about LPBW showing Matt and Caryn babysitting a lot and explained that Amy has also taken her grandkids for overnight visits, but it just hasn’t been filmed.

Lisa reminded viewers that the show is just a “snippet in their lives” and it doesn’t necessarily reflect what really happens within the family.

Not all of Amy’s interactions with her grandkids are filmed

Lisa told Amy, “It’s just that you’ve taken, you’ve also had the kids, you’ve had Jackson and Ember on overnights and it’s just that that part was filmed. You’ve also had the kids; it just hasn’t been filmed.”

Amy’s granddaughter, Ember, 3, no longer appears on LPBW after her parents, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, left the show in 2018 after Jeremy filmed for 17 seasons.

Amy agreed and added her side of the story: “Yeah, usually and why that is, I’m not really sure, but…I generally have Ember and Jackson over for sleepovers, which is a blast.”

Amy continued, “And I have to do that again and I have to work out a day because you know, scheduling and vacation and activities — I mean, I know how it is being a, you know, parent with young kids.”

Do the grandkids prefer hanging out with Grandpa on the farm?

Amy continued, “You know, you got a lot going on. So, yeah, I am often with that, but no, I have not babysat Jackson and Lilah and a lot of it may be because, you know, Matt’s on the farm, or uh, whatever it may be. But they definitely know I’m available and when that time comes, I’ll be there!”

When Amy isn’t busy taking her grandkids overnight for sleepovers, she’s likely putting the finishing touches on her wedding plans, with only seven more weeks to go until she ties the knot with her fiance, Chris Marek.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.