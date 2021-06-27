LPBW spoilers: Amy Roloff and Chris Marek confirm they’re getting married on the farm

It’s official: Amy and Chris are getting married on the farm. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff, matriarch of Little People, Big World, and her fiance, Chris Marek, have officially settled on their wedding venue: Roloff Farms!

In a sneak peek video for next week’s upcoming episode, Amy revealed that she and Chris finally decided where they wanted to get married.

The couple went back and forth about a venue, after having trouble securing one in time for their August 28, 2021 nuptials.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When Amy and Chris voiced their concerns to Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, Matt offered the farm to his ex-wife as a venue.

Amy and Chris initially disagreed over using the farm for their venue. Amy was concerned about Matt possibly ruining her big day, but Chris saw the positive reasons for getting married on the farm — it’s free of charge, a beautiful venue, and a familiar location for their families.

It’s official: Amy and Chris are getting married at Roloff Farms

“Well, Chris and I have made the final decision on the wedding venue, and we’re getting married at Roloff Farms,” Amy told cameras in the clip, during her interview segment with Chris.

Amy added, “We weighed our options, and we even looked at Rick and Veronica’s, which was a very beautiful place. The problem was not enough parking.”

“And then COVID[-19] came into play because I think a lot of people either changed or canceled and moved whatever was going on in 2020 to 2021. So, other places just kind of eroded away, and Plan B became Plan A,” Amy revealed.

Amy and Chris discussed their upcoming wedding on next week’s episode. Pic credit: TLC

During last week’s episode, Amy told viewers, “Because Roloff Farms is very much our plan B, I wanted to make sure that Matt wasn’t doing anything on that date or had planned something else happening on the farm. So I wanted to let him know as soon as possible that, ‘Whatever you’re planning, don’t plan it for that weekend.'”

Amy explained that her and Chris’s options were becoming limited, and that their “Plan B” was becoming more of a possibility.

“I’m beginning to realize that I may not exactly have a choice where we get married because a lot of them are being booked. Roloff Farms is Plan B, and so Plan B may be happening. I don’t know,” Amy revealed.

Choosing the farm wasn’t easy for Amy

Amy told Chris that it was “hard” to choose Roloff Farms as her venue, but was impressed with the beautiful scenery and thought it would be “easier” to have the wedding there with all of the unknowns of the pandemic interfering.

Will Chris and Matt become BFF’s? Amy is hoping they don’t. Pic credit: TLC

Chris told Amy that he hoped she would focus on remembering all of the good times and memories she had while living on Roloff Farms.

“I feel good about the farm now,” Amy admitted to the cameras, “But I needed to go through the process, for me.”

Chris admitted that he needed to allow Amy to go through the mix of emotions that came with the idea of using the farm for their wedding venue.

Amy still had some reservations about the farm

In an attempt to prevent any arguments with her ex, Matt, Amy voiced that she wanted to write up some type of agreement or proposal. Amy was worried that things might get “complicated” or “weird” with Matt.

When Chris offered to deal with Matt instead of Amy, she revealed that she was worried about what he “might get himself into.” She was okay with Chris talking to Matt, but didn’t want them becoming “best friends.”

Things got a bit awkward when Chris asked Amy if she would be “bothered” if he and Matt became friends.

“A little bit, yeah. That just feels very weird and strange to me,” Amy responded.

“I hope that doesn’t happen,” Amy confided. “He’s my ex. It’s like, ‘What?'”

Now that fans know when and where the wedding will take place, all they have to wait for now is the actual day to arrive. Zach and Tori Roloff hinted that the wedding will be filmed for fans of the show to watch, so fans have plenty to look forward to.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.