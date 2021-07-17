LPBW: Audrey Roloff celebrates 30th birthday with country line dancing party, Zach and Tori skip

Former LPBW star Audrey Roloff celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff invited friends and family to a country line dancing-themed party to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Audrey, the wife of Jeremy Roloff, celebrated her birthday at home, surrounded by loved ones and plenty of dancing.

Audrey, who critics bashed for taking a month off work, took to her Instagram stories on Friday night to share some snippets of her birthday party with her fans.

Former LPBW star Audrey Roloff celebrated turning 30

Using a GIF that read, “Party Time,” Audrey first shared a selfie, wearing her long, red hair down in loose waves and a blue handkerchief tied around her neck.

In another video, Audrey’s camera panned to the huge blue, brown, and white balloon display outside that encased a lighted number 30.

Another slide revealed Audrey’s outfit for her big night — the former LPBW star wore an above-the-knee length white dress with brown cowboy boots and her hair was held back by a blue, knotted headband.

A mobile bar could be seen in the next slide, where a camper offered to mix up whiskey mules, margaritas, beers, and virgin mojitos.

Once nighttime hit, Audrey posed in front of her lighted 30th birthday display with balloons while kicking her feet with her hands on her hips.

Another still shot showed Audrey posing with her husband, Jeremy, in front of the balloon display as they smiled and looked into each other’s eyes for the pic.

Amy Roloff made an appearance on the dance floor

Audrey’s mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, could be seen in the next slide. Amy joined the rest of the party where Audrey set up a dance floor on her back patio. Also in attendance was a country line dancing instructor, giving lessons to the guests on the makeshift dance floor.

While Boot Scootin’ Boogie by Brooks & Dunn played, Amy and the rest of the group put their lessons to the test and country line danced to the choreography they were just taught.

Audrey’s sister-in-law, Isabel, who is married to Jeremy’s younger brother, Jacob, also showed up for the party. Isabel shared in her own Instagram stories that she “Got my glitter on to go line dancing!!”

Where were Zach and Tori Roloff?

Not visibly in attendance, however, were Tori and Zach Roloff. Rumors have surfaced over the last few years that Tori and Audrey had a falling out and don’t speak to each other.

Jeremy and Zach, who are fraternal twins, are rarely seen photographed together, either. When Jeremy and Audrey announced they were expecting baby number three, Tori seemingly snubbed the couple.

Since Audrey and Jeremy no longer film for LPBW, fans will have to follow along on social media when the latest Roloff grandchild will likely arrive later this year.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.