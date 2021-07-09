LPBW fans think Audrey Roloff is ‘privileged’ for taking a month off work

Audrey Roloff came under fire for taking one month off from work and critics say she’s “privileged.” Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff has come under fire and is being labeled as “privileged” after taking a month off from work.

In May, Audrey announced that she and Jeremy were taking a hiatus from social media to come back more “inspired” and “refreshed.”

Audrey and Jeremy deleted their Instagram apps on their phones and spent some time working on their marriage during their social media break.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Upon returning from their social media break, Audrey wished Jeremy a Happy Father’s Day in a sweet post on Instagram.

Audrey also took to her Instagram stories to talk to her followers about her time off and how she and Jeremy used their time.

LPBW fans called Audrey ‘privileged’

When Audrey revealed that she didn’t even check any work emails or correspondence, some LPBW fans found an issue with it and called her out for it.

One LPBW fan created a thread on Reddit, including a screenshot from Audrey’s Instagram story, and titled it, “Imagine being so privileged you can step away from any work/email correspondences for a month because apparently your marriage needs it.”

LPBW fans discussed Audrey being “privileged” for taking a month off work. Pic credit: u/obtwwhichonespink/Reddit

Other fans of the show agreed that Audrey was “privileged” and spoke out on the thread.

One LPBW fan called Audrey “pretentious.” Pic credit: u/obtwwhichonespink/Reddit

Was Audrey being ‘pretentious?’

“It just seems so pretentious to call it a ‘social media break’ or ‘sabbatical.’ Just say ‘We went on vacation for a month.’ She seems to at least have some realization that if she was upfront about going to Hawaii, and going to Palm Spring with her girlfriends, and not having to do any of their ‘work’ for a month it might give a glimpse into how privileged they are, and how much money they make off their fans and ‘downlines.'” wrote another fan of LPBW on the thread.

Another Reddit user agreed with the comment and wrote, “That’s exactly what I thought.. must be nice to be able to take a month long vacation!”

Is Audrey’s life not “relatable”? Pic credit: u/obtwwhichonespink/Reddit

One LPBW fan felt that Audrey lives a life that isn’t “relatable at all” and mocked that she is a social media influencer.

Their comment read, “Her life isn’t relatable at all and she’s super tone deaf. Their last book didn’t seem to do well so I’ll be interested to see where she’s gonna try to take this ‘influencer’ gig next.”

Audrey’s plate is full these days

Some fans of LPBW speculated that Audrey used her time away from social media to have some cosmetic work done, after noticing her appearance seemed slightly altered.

Audrey’s appearance was, in fact, altered upon her return, but in a different way, when she and Jeremy announced that they’re expecting their third baby, due this November.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.