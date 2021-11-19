Love Island USA Season 3 islanders reunite for ‘epic’ event in Atlantic City

The OG girls from Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

For fans who love keeping up with the Love Island USA cast, the Islanders can’t seem to get enough of each other and just had another reunion.

This time they met up in Atlantic City for what Shannon St. Clair promoted as an “epic” event.

Here is a look at who all is in Atlantic City right now.

Love Island USA invades Atlantic City for an epic event

The news that there was a new Love Island USA event for the Season 3 cast members arrived with a post by Shannon St. Clair on her IG Stories.

She reposted a message from @playcecollective asking for a videographer.

According to the message, this was for a Love Island event on Friday night, November 19.

“It’s going to be epic content,” the message read.

Pic credit: @shannonsaint/Instagram

Shannon then threw up a video that Cashay Proudfoot posted of her and Jeremy Hershberg on an airplane headed to Atlantic City for the event.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On a side note, Cinco Holland was nowhere in sight.

Pic credit: @shannonsaint/Instagram

On Thursday, the posts started flying in and it appeared that several Love Island USA cast members were in Atlantic City together and ready to party.

Florita Diaz posted a video of her with Shannon and Cashay in Atlantic City.

She added the comment, “Mains for life.”

Pic credit: @shannonsaint/Instagram

Love Island USA cast has big dinner party in Atlantic City

While the epic event was scheduled for Friday night, the cast began to post videos from a huge dinner party that they attended.

Shannon posted one which showed her and Jeremy dancing while Trina Njoroge sat at the table behind them. Trina is someone who hasn’t been as prolific since the show ended, so it was fun seeing her there, smiling, and having a good time.

Pic credit: @shannonsaint/Instagram

Jeremy then posted a video and tagged a lot of the people in the shot, showing more Love Island fan favorites in attendance.

This included Shannon’s boyfriend Josh Goldstein, Jeremy’s own ex from the island, Bailey Marshall, Charlie Lynch, and the winning couple of Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser.

Pic credit: @JeremyHershberg/Instagram

Kyra Lizama was also there (without Will Moncada). She posted a video from a limo with her, Korey, Charlie, Bailey, Olivia, Trina, Leslie Golden, and Leslie’s boyfriend, Bennett Sipes from Season 2.

Pic credit: oliviaannkaiser/Instagram

There is no word on what tonight’s epic event is going to be, but Korey put it best in his recent post.

“It’s crazy to think a couple months ago we were all strangers and now we can’t go more than 2 weeks without seeing each other,” he wrote. “Welcome to our life.”

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. Fans can relive Season 3 right now on Paramount+ streaming.