News

Lisa Vanderpump reacts to Erika Jayne’s divorce, feels bad for Tom Girardi’s alleged victims


Lisa Vanderpump voicing her opinion on the Erika Jayne situation.
Lisa Vanderpump voicing her opinion on the Erika Jayne situation. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’s Lisa Vanderpump commented on former castmate Erika Jayne’s divorce on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Jayne and her ex-husband, lawyer Tom Girardi, have been in the news lately due to lawsuits claiming that Girardi embezzled money from his law firm to fund his extravagant Beverly Hills lifestyle.

Lisa Vanderpump answers fan’s question about Erika Jayne

Vanderpump appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, and fans got the chance to ask their burning questions to the former Beverly Hills Housewife.

Lisa’s first reaction?

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Oh, wow, that’s not an easy question,” Vanderpump admitted.

Andy Cohen prying the answers out of Vanderpump
Andy Cohen prying the answers out of Vanderpump. Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa had to be very careful with her answer, especially since Girardi was recently placed in conservatorship because he was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

His mind and memory have been deteriorating to the point where Tom’s family felt it was safest to put his brother in charge of Tom’s finances.

“It’s been absolutely fascinating this whole thing, the way it’s played out,” she added.

Tom’s law firm, Girardi Keese, handled the litigation for settlements for victims of a 2018 plane crash. The lawsuit against Tom claims that instead of giving the entire settlements to the plaintiffs, he set money aside for himself.

According to law.com, Girardi allegedly used the embezzled funds “to pay off litigation financing firms and to continue paying for an ‘outrageous lifestyle’ that included private jets, multiple homes, and a $250,000 Lamborghini.”

Vanderpump expressed, “I actually just feel so bad for the victims, you know, of this whole situation, as they’ve just kind of being watching this unfold.”

And many fans seem to agree with Vanderpump; there have been campaigns to get Bravo to kick Jayne off the show.

Tom and Erika on RHOBH; Tom's accusers ask what he did to get them there.
Tom and Erika on RHOBH; Tom’s accusers ask what he did to get them there. Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa ended her answer by commenting on Girardi’s immense wealth and the possible injustice his victims have suffered.

“I just don’t understand all that $40,000, you know, a month glam squad. But when you see these poor people, yeah it’s very devastating.”

What’s happening with Erika Jayne?

Erika says that she is ready to move on from her 21-year long relationship with Girardi.

It is unclear exactly how much Jayne is involved in what her husband is accused of.

But Andy Cohen promises that RHOBH audiences will get to see how Jayne’s divorce and legal battles are going to play out during their highly anticipated next season.

Hopefully, more of the audiences’ questions will be answered in April, when Season 11 is set to premiere!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.

