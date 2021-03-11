Tom Girardi diagnosed with Alzheimer’s according to doctor in court case

Tom Girardi has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband Tom Girardi has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia, according to one of the doctors on his conservatorship case.

The medic also said that Tom is unable to process what’s going on during court cases because of the diagnosis.

TMZ obtained documents in which the doctor claims Tom’s “dementia and late-onset Alzheimer’s is affecting Tom’s memory, concentration, recall, recognition, communication, logic and understanding.”

Alzheimer’s diagnosis comes after Tom was placed under conservatorship

The diagnosis comes after Tom’s brother, Robert Girardi was granted conservatorship over Tom in February when the lawyer was deemed unfit to care for himself.

Robert filed for temporary conservatorship after Erika left and he was reportedly unable to afford a housekeeper due to numerous lawsuits that have allegedly left him near bankruptcy.

At the time, a court-appointed lawyer said that Tom did not appear cohesive enough to understand what was going on during the court hearings.

He wrote that after a conversation with the lawyer, “Thomas could not fully comprehend the nature of the proceedings, although he did state that he had no objections to Robert taking care of him.”

Tom had previously been said to be suffering with memory issues, with his brother claiming that he has short-term memory loss.

Robert said that Tom had to have lawsuit cases against him explained repeatedly and wasn’t able to comprehend the repercussions of them.

Erika filed for divorce amid legal problems

RHOBH star Erika Jayne, Tom’s wife, filed for divorce from Tom on November 3, with the split announced as lawsuits against Tom started piling up.

Erika has been accused of filing for divorce in order to protect the couple’s assets, as the court can’t take money from him if Erika has it and they’re no longer legally married.

However, Erika has denied these claims, and hinted that the lawsuits came as a complete surprise to her.

Additionally, she implied that the reason she is filing for divorce from Tom is that he was cheating on her.

She even leaked texts from his alleged mistress on social media.

Since filing for divorce, Erika has moved out of Tom’s mansion. The couple did not have a prenup.

Erika has not spoken out about Tom’s health issues. However, she does reportedly plan to spill the tea about their controversial divorce in the upcoming season of RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.