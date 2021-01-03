Fire Erika Jayne from RHOBH? Critics call on Bravo to act amid growing legal trouble for Tom Girardi

Fans want Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne fired from the show as her controversial divorce and recent legal trouble unfolds.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to demand that Bravo and Andy Cohen fire the Painkillr singer from RHOBH.

“@Andy @bravotv Fire @erikajayne it’s sickening what she did funding her fauxmusic career from orphans and burn victims. How low [will] the brand go? This is sickening,” one fan demands.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another fan is convinced that Erika will try to brush the lawsuits under the rug instead of addressing them in the upcoming season.

“@Andy u cant possibly think @erikajayne can go another season hiding yet another pile of lawsuits?” the fan asks.

“This woman has had ZERO storyline, her auto-tuned performances were only interesting during her first season & grandpa Tom can’t afford to glam her up anymore. Fire her already #RHOBH,” the fan adds.

Another fan points out that Bravo should hold Erika accountable the same way the network did when it fired Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni.

Read More Teddi Mellencamp confirms her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after 3 seasons

“@erikajayne @Andy @nbc @NBCUniversal How can you continue to employ Erika Girardi after these horrific charges against her and her husband Tom Girardi,” the fan tweets. “You fire people for far less. Shame on your network if you keep her employed. @BravoTV”

@BravoTV what are you waiting for? When are you going to fire @erikajayne? Her actions are disgusting. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/vTSNwBYk64 — Let Me Educate Ya (@PT_MovieLVR325) December 17, 2020

Erika plans to address the lawsuits in the upcoming season

Even though Erika has been accused of being secretive in the past, a fan close to Erika alleges that she will be spilling the tea on her scandalous divorce, and she won’t hold back.

“Erika will address her divorce on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Legally, there is only so much she is allowed to say, but she has been advised on what she can put out there,” one insider tells Us Weekly.

“She’s going to tell her story and she’s not going to hold back. In the past when they filmed, Erika protected Tom at all costs, but this time around is going to be different,” the source explains.

This declaration came just days after fans begged Erika on social media to delve into her divorce drama for the upcoming RHOBH Season which is currently being filmed.

Erika is reportedly shocked by her husband’s lawsuits

A separate source close to Erika claimed that the recent drama involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, has shocked her.

“She’s still in disbelief that Tom would cheat. She’s also in disbelief with all these lawsuits that are coming that no one was aware of,” the second source told Us Weekly.

“The legal issues are unfolding one after another and she’s learning as everyone’s filing. As the whole world is finding out about it, she’s finding out about it. She’s reading about it in the press before she even sees it [from her lawyers],” added the source.

However, not everyone is convinced that Erika is as clueless as she sounds.

Erika has been accused of fraudulently filing for divorce with Tom so that she can protect their assets from the lawsuits he’s facing.

Erika backed up her claims that she’s divorcing him for cheating by sharing explicit texts and pics that Tom’s alleged mistress had sent to him.

Fans will have to wait until RHOBH Season 11 airs to hear more of Erika’s side of the story– unless she’s fired.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.