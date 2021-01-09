Erika Jayne has moved on from Tom Girardi amid divorce drama, RHOBH star is ‘ready to date again’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is putting herself back on the market amid her divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi.

A source close to Erika tells E! News that Erika is officially ready to move on from Tom and their controversial divorce.

“She’s sad about the marriage and in shock and disbelief over Tom’s legal issues. But she wants to put it behind her,” the source reveals. “She is single and ready to date again.”

Erika has even said herself that she’s ready to start dating.

On Thursday, she posted a thirst trap on her Instagram.

She posed bent over in a pair of fishnet tights.

“Thinking of making this my online dating profile pic. Thoughts??” Erika captioned the pic.

Erika’s divorce

Erika and Tom were married for 21 years before Erika filed for divorce on November 3.

The couple never ended up signing a prenup because of Tom’s law background.

After filing for divorce, Erika moved out of their mansion into a one-bedroom, two-bathroom L.A. apartment. Since Erika has moved out, Tom has said that he does not want to give Erika any spousal support.

Erika insinuated that she divorced Tom because he was cheating on her. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she revealed the identity of her husband’s mistress. She also leaked her phone number and posted lewd texts and pics that she had sent Tom.

“This is Justice Trisha A. Bigelow. She was f**king my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery,” Erika captioned the post.

She was reportedly shocked by Tom’s cheating and lawsuits. However, others think that she may have been in on it and that it motivated the divorce.

Erika has been accused of divorcing Tom to protect their assets. Tom is currently facing several lawsuits accusing him of embezzling funds from his clients.

Tom is reportedly spiraling into bankruptcy, and if Erika attains some of his assets, they can’t be taken away from him.

Will Erika address the split on RHOBH?

Even though Erika has been secretive about her personal life and marriage to Tom in the past, Erika apparently has been an open book about her divorce while filming RHOBH.

Erika even claims the drama this season is juicy that the show’s ratings will be higher than ever.

Fans will have to wait until RHOBH returns to hear Erika’s side of the story.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.