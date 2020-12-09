Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi does not want to pay the RHOBH star any spousal support

Things might be getting tense between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

The 81-year-old just asked to courts to take spousal support off the table in his response to Erika’s divorce filing.

Tom and the reality TV personality have been married for 20 years and seemed just fine during last season of RHOBH.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, in November the Housewife shocked everyone when she filed for divorce from her husband.

And now it seems that this divorce might get messy since Tom is refusing to grant the Broadway actress her divorce requests.

Tom doesn’t want to give Erika spousal support

After the divorce filing hit the media, the 49-year-old moved out of the $8.5 million mansion she once shared with Tom.

Erika’s divorce petition also became public soon after, revealing that the RHOBH star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for wanting a dissolution of her marriage to Tom.

Read More 10 Real Housewives stars that need to come back

The Painkiller singer requested spousal support and asked that Tom also pay her attorney fees and costs.

However, it seems Tom has no desire to fulfill Erika’s request.

In his response to the RHOBH star’s dissolution of their marriage, Girardi has asked to “terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to Erika.”

The documents, which were obtained by People, also indicate that Tom wants his estranged wife to pay her own attorney’s fees and costs.

But keep in mind that this divorce is not the only drama that Tom and Erika are currently facing.

Is Erika’s divorce a fraud?

Since the RHOBH cast member filed for divorce there has been many rumors about her marriage and divorce.

The most recent claim is that Erika’s divorce filing is a fraud, and was a strategic move to protect Tom’s assets.

The powerhouse attorney is reportedly being sued for allegedly embezzling funds that were meant to be disbursed to clients from a settlement.

However, Edelson PC filed a class action lawsuit alleging that Tom and Erika’s divorce is simply an attempt to protect the allegedly embezzled funds.

Based on documents obtained by US Weekly, the firm claims that the now estranged couple “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.”

Edelson PC also alleges that, “While Erika publicly filed for divorce this month, on information and belief, that ‘divorce’ is simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK.”

Do you believe Erika’s divorce is a sham?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills us currently on hiatus on Bravo.