Kody Brown still claims Janelle saw him as a ‘piece of meat’: ‘I do have buns of steel’

Kody Brown is convinced that his ex-wife, Janelle Brown, was only interested in his sexual appeal.

The 56-year-old has alluded to the fact in earlier episodes of Sister Wives.

During the Season 18 Tell All, Kody revealed that he felt Janelle viewed him as a “physical specimen and as a resource.”

Kody has also commented that, claiming during a solo confessional, “So Janelle’s not in love with me. I think she thinks I’m hot.”

“I got nice pecs and a great six-pack abs, but that’s all she’s interested in,” Kody boldly added.

Fast-forward to Season 19, and another one of Kody’s ex-wives isn’t going to let him live that one down.

Christine says Kody doesn’t have ‘rock-hard abs’

In Sunday’s episode, The Land of Milk and Honey?, the topic came up when Janelle traveled with Christine Brown Woolley and her husband, David Woolley, to Madison’s house in North Carolina.

David brought up the time he, Christine, and Janelle visited a bar on a road trip, and Janelle had her first shot of alcohol.

David joked that the odds of Janelle hooking up with the one and only guy in the bar were “so good.”

Christine chimed in and jabbed at Kody Brown‘s comments… and his figure.

“Because we did talk about Janelle only wanting to find a guy with rock-hard abs and nice pecs,” Christine quipped.

Janelle got a kick out of the banter, and during a solo confessional, she said, “Yeah, because that’s definitely what I’m looking for, according to Kody Brown.”

Kody’s infamous scene replayed during the segment, and Christine got a chance to react to it.

“Oh my gosh, he doesn’t have rock-hard abs. I’m just… whatever. Whatever,” Christine confessed.

Kody boasts about his body while bashing Janelle

Kody also had an opportunity to respond to his prior declaration, claiming, “It’s not rock-hard abs. I’m a man of flesh and bone.”

“I do have buns of steel, but my abs are just washboard,” Kody added.

Kody then claimed that the “whole stupid thing” about him complaining about Janelle’s views of him was “because Janelle saw me as a piece of meat, not as a husband.”

“I was more of an item than a person to be engaged vulnerably with,” Kody continued.

Janelle has cut all ties with Kody

In Part B of Season 19, Janelle clarified that she is done with Kody for good.

She admitted that she doesn’t want to “have to think about,” “talk to,” or “interact with” him anymore.

When the episode was filmed, Janelle still owned her parcel of land on Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, Arizona.

However, since then, the Browns have sold the property.

Realtor.com reports that Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle have sold the remaining land for $1.5 million, meaning they made a $680,000 profit after purchasing the plots for $820,000 in 2018.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Christine Brown Woolley offloaded her portion of the property in 2022 for just $10 following her and Kody’s very public split.

While still together in a polygamous marriage, the Browns planned to build four individual homes for each wife on the property.

That dream never came to fruition, though, as all but one of Kody’s wives sequentially began leaving their plural marriage.

Christine jumped ship first, followed by Janelle and finally Meri, who clung on longer than any of Kody’s other former wives.

Since then, Kody and Robyn have remained in Flagstaff while the others have moved out of state.

Christine and Meri have each returned to Utah, while Janelle is building a home in North Carolina, where she lives with her eldest daughter, Madison.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.