Kody Brown ’embarrassed’ by Christine and Janelle leaving him, says Sister Wives source

An insider says Kody is embarrassed that two of his four wives left him. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown is down two wives after Christine and Janelle Brown announced their splits from the Sister Wives patriarch.

In November 2021, Christine and Kody publicly announced their breakup on social media. Janelle and Kody confirmed their separation during a preview for the upcoming Tell All, Sister Wives: One-on-One.

A source close to the Brown family recently spoke with In Touch and claimed that Kody feels ashamed, although not surprised, that two of his wives have jumped ship.

The insider told the publication, “He’s not that shocked,” noting that Kody referred to their version of polygamy as “dysfunctional” but that he feels “embarrassed” that Christine and Janelle flew the coop.

Still stuck with Kody are Meri and Robyn Brown, his first and fourth wives. Meri and Kody legally wed in 1990 before Janelle joined the plural union in 1993, Christine in 1994, and Robyn in 2010.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In 2014, Meri legally divorced Kody, allowing him to legally wed Robyn and adopt her three children from her previous marriage to David Jessop.

Sister Wives insider: Meri has been to ‘hell and back’ in marriage to Kody Brown

Despite Kody making it abundantly clear that he doesn’t want a relationship with Meri, she continues to hold onto hope that he’ll consider reconciling someday.

The Brown family source also told In Touch, “It’s no secret that [Meri has] been to hell and back in that relationship,” adding that “It wouldn’t surprise anyone if she bolted, but for some strange reason she’s still loyal to him. They have the most dysfunctional relationship ever.”

Meri continues to hold out hope Kody will reconcile their marriage

Although Kody ignores Meri, has told her they can’t be in a relationship, and withholds sex and romance from his wife of 32 years, she stands firm in her belief that they may work things out someday. However, Sister Wives fans can’t understand Meri’s insistence on sticking by Kody’s side and continue to urge her to leave Kody.

In a recent preview from Sunday’s first installment of the Season 17 Tell All, Sister Wives: One-on-One, Meri confirms that Kody “already made the decision” that they are no longer considered a married couple. Still, Meri tells host Sukanya Krishnan that she’s willing to reconcile with Kody if he’ll give their marriage another chance.

Part 1 of Sister Wives: One-on-One airs on Sunday, December 18 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+. Parts 2 and 3 will air on January 1 and January 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.