Kody Brown claims he paid for Coyote Pass lot all by himself: ‘We didn’t pay for it equally’

Kody Brown is taking all the credit.

According to the Sister Wives star, Coyote Pass was not purchased equally among himself, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

The Browns bought their four plots in Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018.

They intended to build each of Kody’s then-wives a separate dwelling.

Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn would each have their own home, and Kody would split his time among them, per their plans.

But several divorces ended the Browns’ dream of sharing 14 acres of land, and now they’re spread across the country.

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Behold I Come Like a Thief, Meri and Janelle had a video chat to discuss what they would do with their portions of land.

Kody refutes Meri and Janelle’s claims that everyone paid for Coyote Pass equally

During a virtual discussion, Janelle urged Meri to hire a lawyer as she did so that she wouldn’t get swindled out of any money.

As Janelle shared, Coyote Pass was purchased out of the family account.

Meri concurred, adding, “We all paid for it equally.”

However, Kody told a different story.

“We didn’t pay for Coyote Pass all equally,” he claimed during a confessional. “I paid for an entire lot all by myself, at least 92 percent of it.”

“The rest of the property, we all chipped in,” Kody added.

Meri admitted that she had no clue why the transaction was set up the way it was and revealed that she wasn’t involved in the process.

Additionally, Kody didn’t like that Meri was questioning the process and asking why his name was on all four parcels.

Janelle is suspicious of Kody’s behind-the-scenes activity

Later in their video conference, Janelle admitted she has “had suspicions” that Kody is “doing something” and doesn’t want her or Meri to know about it.

When discussing selling the property or buying Janelle out, she said Kody has been either “gung-ho” about the conversation or completely ignored her.

All of Kody’s back-and-forth had Janelle wondering who her ex-husband is anymore.

“I don’t recognize who this guy is,” she confessed.

Furthermore, Janelle shared that theoretically, Kody could “do whatever he wanted” with his and Robyn’s share of the property.

“It would be really mean, but he could do it,” she added.

Kody says he’s not Meri and Janelle’s ‘servant’

Kody feels he shouldn’t have to do the footwork for Meri or Janelle when they’re capable.

Kody admitted that he wouldn’t rush around and clarified that he’s not responsible for catering to Meri and Janelle—he wants things done his way and at his pace.

“I’m working on this,” Kody confessed. “I’m not rushing, but I’m not your servant to boss around.”

Kody then sent a message to Janelle and Meri via his on-air confessional.

“You’re wanting me to do something for you that you could do the footwork on, ladies, and I’m not that interested in doing it,” he proclaimed.

Kody says it would be ‘painful’ to sell Coyote Pass

At the end of the episode, Kody, Robyn, and their kids, Breanna, Aurora, Solomon, and Ariella, enjoyed a hot dog roast on their property at Coyote Pass.

Kody called their time together “precious” and admitted that moments like these remind him that it would be hard to give up their land.

Kody became emotional as he considered selling the property, admitting it would be a “painful” decision.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.