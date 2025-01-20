Janelle Brown files for division of assets because ‘something was going on’ with Kody and Robyn

Janelle Brown is taking matters into her own hands.

In Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Janelle and her daughter, Madison, video-chatted with her former sister wife, Christine, and her new husband, David Woolley.

Christine asked Janelle what she would do about Coyote Pass.

“OK, so I was going to tell you, yeah, I actually hired a lawyer,” Janelle divulged.

The mom of six elaborated on her statement, revealing that she would get the courts involved in helping her and Kody divide their assets.

“I found one, and I’ve put the retainer down, and, basically, I’m just going to be going for separation of assets,” Janelle shared.

Kody has been giving Janelle the run-around

According to Janelle, she’s been asking Kody about selling the property or other possibilities, but he’s been blowing her off, telling her to speak with Meri about it.

“And I’m like, ‘Dude, let’s just get it sold,'” Janelle said during a solo interview. “Let’s get it divided.”

Janelle stated that Coyote Pass had been paid off for several months, and Kody pushed her to talk to Meri to make sure Meri was on board with selling the property.

Janelle hired her lawyer to have an impartial party involved so they could “just go in and say, ‘Here’s what we’re proposing.'”

Coyote Pass consists of four lots split among the 14 total acres, and Kody’s name is on all four titles. Therefore, Kody has to make a move to change ownership.

An aerial view of Coyote Pass, divided into four parcels. Pic credit: TLC

Part of Janelle’s decision to hire a lawyer is because Kody has been “wishy-washy” about moving forward with taking action.

But, on top of that, an e-mail from Kody and Robyn also got Janelle’s wheels turning.

As she explained, Kody wrote that he and Robyn “have been talking to the right people.” Something that didn’t sit well with Janelle and Meri.

“That was when I knew I had to for sure get a lawyer because I just felt like something was going on,” Janelle affirmed.

For his part, Kody played the blame game, claiming that Janelle thinks about “screwing him over” all the time.

In his mind, his exes left him and Robyn “holding the bag,” and neither knew what to do with it.

Kody claimed he didn’t have the money to buy out Janelle and insisted that she and Christine were being “total nags” about the whole thing.

On top of that, Meri shared that Kody told her she wasn’t “entitled” to an equal portion of the property because she only had one child.

But when Kody was pressed to discuss the details of his statement, he pleaded the fifth.

“You know, that’s just water in the bridge,” Kody responded. “I don’t even want to discuss it.”

Who still owns property at Coyote Pass?

The Browns purchased Coyote Pass in 2018 before the family split. The plan was for each of Kody’s four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — to build individual homes on their lots.

However, the land has remained untouched since then. It was only used by Janelle at one point when she lived in an RV to avoid paying rent in Flagstaff.

While we know that Christine has freed herself from her lot, selling it to Kody and Robyn for $10, it appears that Janelle and Meri still own their portions, according to online records.

Meanwhile, it also seems Kody and Robyn still own their original lot and Christine’s.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.